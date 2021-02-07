Yellowstone prequel goes to the heart of the Dutton’s origin story
Culture / Entertainment

Why the Yellowstone Prequel’s Super Bowl Commercial is Creating Such Buzz

No Kevin Costner, No Problem for Taylor Sheridan

BY // 02.07.21
The third season of Yellowstone was the most watched season premiere on cable TV in two years, with 6.5-million fans tuning in. Many of us would have been enthralled even without a worldwide pandemic dramatically upping the need escapism, but last season of this Kevin Costner-led ensemble really hit the spot.

The phenomenally successful franchise was co-created by John Linson and Taylor Sheridan (who hails from Cranfills Gap, Texas and resides with his family on his Weatherford ranch, not far outside of Fort Worth). Fans cannot get enough of the Dutton family and the mythical, wide open spaces of their Yellowstone Ranch.

Sheridan has now entered into a multi-series deal, that will begin with a prequel to the smash Yellowstone drama. Titled Y: 1883, it will be Sheridan’s newest series for Paramount+, developed by ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Group. And the first sneak peek of the Dutton’s origin story is coming during the Super Bowl, in what figures to be one of the big game’s more intriguing commercials.

Weatherford’s Taylor Sheridan signs on to bring Y: 1883 to the small screen.

“I am excited to continue the story of Yellowstone and thank you to Chris, Keith and David for allowing me to keep on expanding the family for the fans,” Sheridan says in a statement.

Sheridan is a screenwriter, director and actor. He’s a bonafide Oscar and Golden Globe nominee in his own right, but no one saw what Yellowstone and the Dutton family would add to the equation. International name recognition for starters, and production juggernauts beating a path to his door, just begging for more.

Sheridan is set to create exclusive multi-platform content with MTV Entertainment Studios and David Glasser’s 101 Studios under the multi-year pact which includes five cycles per year of scripted and procedural series. Content will be exclusive to ViacomCBS, including but not limited to Paramount Network, Paramount+, CBS and other VCBS brands and platforms.

Yellowstone’s Duttons square off at the dining table.

“Taylor Sheridan is a master at world-building and has a singular voice that makes him one of today’s standout creators making must-watch content,” says David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, which will serve as production partner.

Y: 1883 will follow the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is touted as “a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.”

For a quick tease of the Yellowstone prequel, watch below:

