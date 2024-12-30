How Luxury Travel Company Essentialist Redefines The Art of Trip Planning

The 24/7 Concierge Service via the Essentialist app provides of-the-moment assistance with anything from last-minute reservations to transportation help.

A remote Japanese Ryokan might have been daunting to arrange independently, but Essentialist handled everything from private transfers to bullet train tickets, ensuring a seamless experience.

Essentialist recommends accommodations and experiences curated by local tastemakers and travel editors to provide member's a deeper, more authentic understanding of each destination.

With Essentialist's app, an itinerary can be presented to a member within minutes of them filling out a trip request form, and bookings can be made within a few hours.

With a team of local curators in each destination, Essentialist can provide an itinerary full of under-the-radar luxury gems.

For even the most discerning excursionists who thrive on discovering the unique and exclusive, planning a trip can be just as daunting as it is thrilling. With an overwhelming slew of recommendations buzzing through our social media feeds and tourism at a peak, it can be a challenge to ensure an impeccable adventure. Enter Essentialist, a membership-based luxury travel design company that redefines the art of trip planning for its members.

Essentialist provides a comprehensive service that combines deep local expertise with cutting-edge technology and round-the-clock concierge support. The company‘s team of Experience Managers and Travel Designers will curate, plan, and book your entire trip, from a last-minute weekend away to an immersive global tour.

Bespoke Travel Itineraries

Essentialist bears the burden of handling the complexities of planning a vacation by tapping their global team of local tastemakers, culture seekers, expert travel journalists, artists, and foodies to help curate an itinerary that meets the goals and tastes of each journey for each member. These boots-on-the-ground resources work with Essentialists’ team of in-house travel concierges to sift through the many options of experiences, restaurants, bars, and accommodations of each destination.

For an annual fee of $2,600 per household, The Essentialist team, led by their own dedicated Experience Manager, is at the beck and call of each member to assist in planning business travel logistics, around-the-world multi-city treks, holiday family vacations, and everything in between.

Before each trip, members can request an ultra-personalized itinerary to be booked on The Essentialist App or request a call with their dedicated team member to discuss the trip details. From there, Essentialist gets to work to tap their army of cultural curators to present suggested itinerary details. These recommendations can include everything from destination five-star hotels and rental properties, flight and car or train transfer details, and one-of-a-kind experiences like private tours, foodie adventures, nature jaunts, local shopping jaunts, and much more.

“We give our members the possibility to go beyond the usual travel experience by finding those singular moments that make you feel you have fully discovered the soul of a destination,” says Joan Roca, Founder and CEO of Essentialist, who started the company in 2017 with a vision to bring the luxury of bespoke travel experiences and the convenience and efficiency of modern technology together.

Unlike a standard travel advisor, Essentialist uses its innovative digital platform to present recommendations for members to easily pick and choose what they want added to their itinerary. The Essentialist team of advisors is based in both Mexico and Spain to capitalize on time zones to be able to liaise and book as efficiently as possible, no matter the location of the destination.

Putting Essentialist To The Test

I recently put Essentialist to the test for a two-week journey through Japan, after experiencing major planner’s fatigue from hours of research and recommendation overload. With the pressures of securing those coveted award-winning restaurant recs to the perfect, centrally located hotel, the logistics alone risked turning the anticipated adventure into a stress-inducing ordeal.

After a short planning call with the doting Essentialist team, my Japan itinerary came together like a well-orchestrated symphony. The team suggested beginning in Tokyo, where they arranged a private ramen tour led by a local food writer and a behind-the-scenes visit to a local artist’s studio – experiences that wouldn’t be available to the average tourist.

From there, they recommended a stay at the off-the-beaten-path Beniya Mukayu Ryokan in Kaga Onsen, which offered a transformative experience of traditional Japanese hospitality with contemporary artistry of wellness and fine dining. The ryokan’s remote location might have been daunting to arrange independently, but Essentialist handled everything from private transfers to bullet train tickets, ensuring a seamless experience.

In Kyoto, where scoring reservations at top restaurants can be nearly impossible for foreigners, Essentialist’s local connections proved invaluable. They secured spots at exclusive sushi and tempura restaurants (traditional Japanese cuisine) and arranged a private tea ceremony with a master practitioner. Even better, Essentialist set up private guided tours to help navigate the city’s more popular shrines and temples while avoiding the worst of the crowds.

The journey concluded at Hoshinoya Fuji, another off-the-radar five-star hotel with a one-of-a-kind glamping experience and unparalleled views of Mount Fuji.

The entire suggested itinerary was delivered via their user-friendly online interface, complete with additional suggestions for restaurants, alternative experiences, links to maps of each destination, and a full rundown of price details.

Traveling with Essentialist Technology

Even during the trip, Essentialist provided seamless support. Its 24/7 chat feature allowed me to make last-minute changes to my dinner reservations, set up new experiences once I had the lay of the land, and resolve unexpected transportation issues in real-time. When I needed a reservation at a fully booked sushi hotspot, the team quickly provided three alternative options and secured a table at what turned out to be one of my favorite meals of the trip.

Building ongoing relationships with members and creating an efficient, high-touch experience with the use of technology is central to Essentialist’s concept. The team learns each member’s preferences, making future trip planning more bespoke and seamless.

With its thoughtful global network, user-friendly interface, and commitment to personalized service, Essentialist is transforming the way its members experience travel — turning even the most complex trips into effortlessly enjoyable adventures.