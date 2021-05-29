Fernando Tatis Jr. Goes Beast for Swaggy Padres, Shows Astros Why the Dodgers Are Not Baseball’s Best Team

Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres know how to celebrate wins with style. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Baseball’s most lethal weapon is the other side, just looming in the lineup, liable to strike at any time. When Fernando Tatis Jr. does — and it’s a shot that could threaten a train — it’s no surprise. The Houston Astros know they are dealing with a ticking time bomb.

“Taty was obviously big for us there and he does what he does,” Padres outfielder Wil Myers cracks with a chuckle in his postgame Zoom.

What Tatis does is flip games as the most devastating young force in Major League Baseball. This time, it’s a home run that threatens to put a dent in a concrete wall in the eighth inning that ties a game that Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier had so carefully worked through into a 2-2 tie. Given new life, baseball’s swaggiest team scores a run in the top of the 10th inning — and then rip off seven runs in the top of the 11th after the Astros tie it.

“The things about the game today is I think the Astros kind of had the hold of the game pretty much the entire time,” Myers says of a game that ends with Padres 10, Astros 3 frozen on the scoreboard. “Up until late in the game.”

Up until Tatis went nuclear with one long swing. Which brought the Padres’ Swag Chain out. This almost comically large five-pound gold medallion with SD on its front that veteran San Diego shortstop Manny Machado had a jeweler friend of his make personifies this fun-loving (and baseball battering) bunch.

“Javy pitched well except a hanging breaking ball to Tatis,” Astros manager Dusty Baker. “And. . . boy. . .”

That is pretty much the appropriate — and only sensible response — to many Tatis home runs. Boy. . . did he ever hit that ball a long way.

His shot hits off the concrete wall above the already high ConcoPhillips sign in right field and bounces back down. It is a stunning display of power from a 22-year-old who is quickly becoming a legend in his own time for such displays.

With all the focus on the Astros’ blood rivalry with the always whine-ready and talent and resources rich Dodgers, it’s easy to forget that the San Diego Padres are the best team in baseball. They sure look like it in the opening game of this weekend series. Tatis is a beast. And when their atypical elite closer Mark Melancon — who’d been unhittable this season — blows his first save of the season in the 10th inning thanks in part to the extra innings ghost runner rule, the Padres simply shrug and turn right around to win the game in the 11th with a steady onslaught of hits.

The return of Framber Valdez, who’s come back faster from a serious finger injury than anyone could have expected, figures to be a major boost to the Astros. And Chas McCormick’s best day in the Big Leagues — a two-run home run, a clutch sacrifice fly to tie the game in the bottom of the 10th and nearly a grand slam — could pay future dividends too.

But in the short term, the Astros are facing a hellacious weekend test. A quick turnaround afternoon game against the Padres Saturday with Yu Darvish on the mound and another Sunday. Playing these now 33-19 Padres anytime is tough. Playing them shorthanded (Baker’s missing Yordan Alvarez and Michael Brantley and the Astros’ bullpen is as unsteady as a wooden bridge with planks missing) when Tatis is locked in is recipe for potential disaster.

“We’re trying to mix and match and do whatever we can to get everybody in a situation and a role where they belong,” Baker says, sounding like a manger who’s searching. “. . . We’re trying to hold this thing together. And piece it together until everyone gets back.”

Of course, Tatis and the Padres do not do mercy.

There are regular home runs and then there’s the blast Tatis sends soaring into the sky, holding his bat extension extra, extra long for dramatic effect, in the eighth. The Astros’ customary postgame Friday night fireworks will be cancelled on this night because of the lighting storm going on outside (you can’t open the roof in that situation).

But no matter. Tatis brings the fireworks early.

In some ways, these bodacious Padres bring back memories of the 2017 Astros, who’d hold dance parties in the clubhouse after every win, strobe lights and fog machine included.

Officially, the home run gets listed at having traveled 408 feet. But that does not begin to describe its majestic power. The sheer violence of Tatis’ swing as he attacks Javier’s first pitch slider. The resounding smack off the wall, the only thing that can keep this absolutely tattooed baseball from leaving the ballpark and hitting a hotel or parking lot

There have been moon landings that are less impressive.

With his lanky, lean frame Tatis does not look he should be able to produce quite this much power at first glance. But his quick-coil limbs and quick-twitch muscles make him as fast strike dangerous as a king cobra. Don’t let the bright pink shin guard fool you. This is one dangerous man.

Tatis’ distinctive blonde-streaked, dreadlocked hair flowing out of the back of his batting helmet is enough to make many pitchers break into cold sweats.

Just how utterly frightening is Fernando Tatis Jr.? The Astros intentionally walk him with first base open in the 10th inning to prevent him from doing any more damage. Eventually, Tatis easily steals second, showing off another facet of his endless skillset.

When Dusty Baker does not intentionally walk Tatis in the 11th inning with runners on the corners, the young superstar hits a soaring sacrifice fly that adds to his RBI total (32 in only 35 games played if you’re counting).

The Astros (27-23) have looked like a good but not great team for most of this season. In the 2021 American League West that may be enough to get in the playoffs. But there are teams like the Padres out there and a few of them even might be in the American League by the time October arrives.

Houston is getting a good look at baseball’s best team this weekend. It may be a closer look than Dusty Baker, Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve want at this point in their season. With their Swag Chain, bat flips and funky, fun-loving celebrations, these Padres are a show all their own. Heck, Wil Myers even poses at the wall for several moments with McCormick’s so-close-to-a-grand-slam shot safely cradled in his glove as the Minute Maid Park crowd grumbles.

Take a picture if you want. I’ll hold this pose.

In some ways, these bodacious Padres bring back memories of the 2017 Astros, who’d hold dance parties in the clubhouse after every win, strobe lights and fog machine included. Club Astros stayed on the scene for a while, but there is nothing like the thrill of when a rising team is first winning big.

It’s good to be crazy talented. And beyond bold. Just ask Fernando. When he gets back from the moon.