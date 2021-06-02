The movie theaters are re-opening (with new films!) and you know I’ve already been to the Angelika Film Center to see the latest release. There are also some new good TV shows on HBO Max and rentable movies on platforms like Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video. From the sequel to a favorite thriller to a feel-good comedy, these are the best new films and TV shows to stream (and actually go to the theater for) right now.

A Quiet Place Part II (In Theaters Now)

The highly-anticipated sequel to director and actor John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place is a must-see that warrants a return to the theaters. Even for someone who despises scary movies, the thriller has you on the edge of your seat as much as its predecessor did. The sequel follows the events from the first film, as Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and her three kids try to find other survivors as the monsters still lurk around every corner. Thankfully, the family now has a device that Lee (Krasinski) had concocted with his daughter’s hearing aid in the last film that weakens the creatures. Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) also stars in the new movie as Emmett, the lone survivor of his own family.

“Hacks” is a new dark comedy on HBO Max.

Hacks (HBO Max)

Starring Jean Smart as an iconic Las Vegas comedian, this new dark comedy follows Deborah Vance (Smart) and her newfound relationship with young comedy writer Ava (played by Hannah Einbinder). The two have a hilarious rapport as equally blunt comedians from very different generations. After Ava is basically “canceled” due to an edgy Twitter joke, and is subsequently fired from her TV writing job, she is hired by Vance to help write new jokes. Little does she know that Vance is a bit difficult to work with.

“Together Together” stars Ed Helms as an aspiring single father with the help of a young surrogate.

Together Together (Available to Rent)

Starring Ed Helms and comedian Patti Harrison, this new comedy follows middle-aged and single Matt (Helms) and his relationship with his surrogate Anna (Harrison). The two become unexpectedly close and form a friendship that is both funny and heartwarming to watch. Written by Nikole Beckwith, this film is a gem of a movie — something incredibly feel-good in a time when we could use it most.

SHOP DE BEERS Swipe

































Next

Directed by Natalie Morales, “Plan B” is a hilarious story of two teenage girls and their journey to find the Plan B pill.

Plan B (Hulu)

Directed by Natalie Morales, this new Hulu comedy follows two high school best friends Sunny (Kuhoo Verma) and Lupe (Victoria Moroles) as they search for the Plan B pill after Sunny’s first sexual encounter. The two have 24 hours to find the pill outside of their conservative town in South Dakota. Finding themselves in hilarious situations, Verma is definitely a stand-out comedic star in the film as she runs into her crush, repeatedly encounters the “Indian Mafia,” and finds herself on Speed.

Emma Stone takes on the role of Cruella de Vil in Disney’s newest film.

Cruella (Disney + and Theaters)

Disney’s newest film is all about Cruella de Vil (adapted from the 1961 film One Hundred and One Dalmations). Starring Emma Stone as Cruella, this darker, live-action movie follows the origins of the famous Disney villain. The film tells the story of a younger Cruella (Estella) and her journey meeting fashion icon Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), which causes her to embrace her villainous side.