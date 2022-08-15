Throwback Rides — Ford Bronco Heritage Editions Honor the 1966 OG With Serious Style and a Classic Push

Yes, these new Bronco Heritage Editions will still be off roading ready.

Like apple pie, Abe Lincoln’s beard and a brisket sandwich from Snow’s BBQ, some things are just quintessential red, white and blue.

The same can be said for the Ford Bronco, which has enjoyed fiery success — to put it mildly — since the first of a new generation started showing up in driveways some two years ago. Capitalizing on the momentum, while simultaneously celebrating the OG 1966 Bronco, Ford has unveiled a duet of Heritage Editions that are sure to have buyers digging deep in their wallets. If they can even get one of these vehicles.

Arriving later this year as a 2023 model, the Bronco Heritage Edition and Heritage Limited Edition models — both available in two- and four-door versions — respectfully marry modern conveniences with that unmistakably retro design reminiscent of the original Broncos that roamed the trails more than a half century ago.

Reacting to customer demand for special editions, classic design elements abound: painted in Oxford White are a modular hardtop roof and unique grille — the latter featuring Race Red “FORD” lettering — and 17-inch aluminum wheels. Heritage Limited models add gloss black-painted 17-inch heritage wheels with oh-so-good classic “dog dish” centers, plus an Oxford White lip for added retro flare. Rounding out the 1966 Bronco-inspired design cues are “Bronco” script fender graphics and a bodyside stripe that are sure to pull at the nostalgic heartstrings of car newbies and seasoned collectors alike.

It’s enough to make you want to dust off your high school yearbook and reminisce. Go ‘Murica!

Inside, the Heritage Edition models feature plaid cloth seats and exclusive touches such as an Oxford White instrument panel, center console badging, and exclusive front and rear floor liners. Heritage Limited Edition models further add metal “Bronco” script fender badging, leather-trimmed/vinyl plaid seats with white and Race Red accent stitching, and unique console badging.

While aesthetics are appreciated, the Bronco’s off-road agility remains uncompromising and an industry leader. Squared fenders with Sasquatch-width fender flares provide a visual callback and cover the nearly two-inch wider track. A powder-coated steel capable front bumper with built-in recovery points and integrated fog lamps is standard.

The drivetrain remains relatively unchanged from standard Broncos. Heritage Edition models come mechanically equipped with Big Bend features, including a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine with seven speed manual or 10 speed SelectShift automatic good for 300 horsepower and 325 pound-foot of torque. The Heritage Limited Edition models offer the increased capability of the Badlands, including a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine producing 330 horsepower and 415 pound-foot torque mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The Sasquatch Package with High-Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension (H.O.S.S.) 2.0 system with long-travel Bilstein position-sensitive dampers with end-stop control valves and increased ride height is standard across the board, as are the fabulous 35-inch Goodyear mud-terrain tires and Dana front and rear electronic locking axles with 4.7:1 final drive ratio.

As with all Broncos, the Terrain Management System offers five G.O.A.T. modes (“Goes Over Any Type of Terrain”) across five conditions: Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery and Sand.

The Bronco Heritage models will be produced in a painfully small batch of just 1,966 units each — all but guaranteeing their status as instant classics — with initial orders prioritized for current Bronco order holders awaiting their vehicle. Orders will open to all customers next year, regardless of current reservation status.

The Heritage Edition will be offered in five paint options, while the Heritage Limited Edition is exclusively available at launch in Robin’s Egg Blue — a throwback color based on Arcadian Blue, a throwback to the original 1966 Bronco. The color Yellowstone Metallic, based on the 1971 Ford color Prairie Yellow, is planned for late 2023. Peak Blue will be offered for the 2024 model year.

The Ford Bronco Heritage starts at $44,305 and Heritage Limited is priced at $66,895.