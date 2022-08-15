This Favorite Home Design Shopping Experience Returns to Dallas This Month
A Peek Inside Thrift Studio's Designer Vignettes, Where Everything is For—And On—SaleBY Caitlin Clark // 08.15.22
Hayslip Design's lovely ladies lounge for Dwell With Dignity's 2022 Thrift Studio. (Photo by Aaron Dougherty)
A masterful blend of masculine and feminine in Burkle Creative's office space. (Photo by Aaron Dougherty)
A sophisticated kids' room by The Loveliest Home. (Photo by Aaron Dougherty)
Lark Interiors' teenage dream. (Photo by Aaron Dougherty)
An artful Texas enclave by Scout Design Studio. (Photo by Aaron Dougherty)
Peacock Alley's dreamy disco bedroom for Dwell With Dignity's 2022 Thrift Studio. (Photo by Aaron Dougherty)
A groovy den by ML Interiors Group for Dwell With Dignity's 2022 Thrift Studio. (Photo by Aaron Dougherty)
Watercolor magic in Kristin Mullen's bedroom for Dwell With Dignity's 2022 Thrift Studio. (Photo by Aaron Dougherty)
A beachy escape by Jena Salmon for Dwell With Dignity's 2022 Thrift Studio. (Photo by Aaron Dougherty)
Our city’s most beloved home design shopping experience is officially back. Thrift Studio, the annual fundraiser from Dallas-based non-profit Dwell With Dignity, taps top local designers, artists, and high-end brands to create an immersive world of striking vignettes where everything is for sale (at phenomenally low prices). Best of all — 100 percent of the proceeds go toward DwD’s mission to create soothing, inspiring spaces for those struggling with poverty.
Ahead, get a glimpse of the nine unique vignettes taking over the Dallas Design District from August 26 to September 24, from Scout Design Studio’s whimsical cowboy room to Peacock Alley’s dreamy disco bedroom.
Scroll through our slideshow for an early tour of the stylish spaces, then draw up your home décor shopping game plan accordingly.
The Thrift Studio 2022 pop-up shop (1506 Market Center Boulevard) is free to enter and open to the public from August 26 to September 24, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm. A ticket-required preview party will be held on Thursday, August 25. Visit dwellwithdignity.org to learn more.