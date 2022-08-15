This Favorite Home Design Shopping Experience Returns to Dallas This Month

Our city’s most beloved home design shopping experience is officially back. Thrift Studio, the annual fundraiser from Dallas-based non-profit Dwell With Dignity, taps top local designers, artists, and high-end brands to create an immersive world of striking vignettes where everything is for sale (at phenomenally low prices). Best of all — 100 percent of the proceeds go toward DwD’s mission to create soothing, inspiring spaces for those struggling with poverty.

Ahead, get a glimpse of the nine unique vignettes taking over the Dallas Design District from August 26 to September 24, from Scout Design Studio’s whimsical cowboy room to Peacock Alley’s dreamy disco bedroom.

Scroll through our slideshow for an early tour of the stylish spaces, then draw up your home décor shopping game plan accordingly.

The Thrift Studio 2022 pop-up shop (1506 Market Center Boulevard) is free to enter and open to the public from August 26 to September 24, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm. A ticket-required preview party will be held on Thursday, August 25. Visit dwellwithdignity.org to learn more.