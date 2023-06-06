Water – Guests take a break from the waterslides in the lazy river at Hawaiian Falls Roanoke.
Culture / Entertainment

Greater Fort Worth’s Best Waterparks — Cool Places to Splash Down This Summer

Your North Texas Summer Guide

BY // 06.06.23
As school teachers ease into their well-deserved summertime hibernation and North Texas temperatures continue to climb, for some thoughts may be turning to where to find Fort Worth’s Best Waterparks. Who isn’t ready to splish and splash, or float along a lazy river?

This is your guide to the coolest waterparks in the greater Fort Worth region:

Hawaiian Falls

With waterparks in both Roanoke and Mansfield, Hawaiian Falls has plenty of special activities planned this summer.

Dads get in free over Father’s Day weekend — Saturday, June 17 through Monday, June 19. Active duty, retired military personnel and first responders get free admission on Independence Day weekend. Then Aloha Fest will take place on July 15 in Roanoke and on July 22 in Mansfield.

Hurricane Harbor

This time-tested Six Flags waterpark in Arlington has welcomed generations for some summertime fun. You can reserve your own private cabana for the day at Hurricane Harbor, and relax with reserved loungers and chilled waters. Some even come with storage lockers, wait staff and fans to keep you cool.

Thrill rides include the water coaster named the Bonzai Pipeline, the Blackhole and the Caribbean Chaos, which is supposed to mimic a wild island storm. Family rides include a selection at Hook’s Lagoon Treehouse and the raft voyage dubbed Sea Wolf.

NRH20

North Richland Hills has been the site for plenty of warm weather fun over the years at NRH20. Relax alongside Beachside Bay, with its sand volleyball court and 5,300-square-foot pool. Take a thrill ride in the totally enclosed Purple Palooza, or await for a trap door to open and plummet you into a 60-foot free fall.

Great Wolf Lodge

Grapevine’s family friendly indoor waterpark land is an oasis all its own. Make a day of it or stay the night with plenty of activities and onsite casual restaurants to keep the adventure going. Suites are plentiful, some with a themed decor, others bringing premium upgrades like breakfast bars, balconies and sleeping lofts. Once the kids towel off from a day at in the waterpark, Great Wolf Lodge has even more to explore with arcade games, The Grounds by TopGolf and MagiQuest adventures all on site in the sprawling hotel.

Gaylord Texan's Paradise Springs is a resort amenity like no other.
Gaylord Texan’s Paradise Springs is a resort amenity like no other.

Paradise Springs

Not to be outdone, the Gaylord Texan hotel complex has a waterpark on its grounds (or at least across the street, you take a short bus ride to it). This is another stay-and-play North Texas waterpark experience. You can reserve a private cabana and dine at the poolside bar and grill.

An exclusive amenity for resort guests, Paradise Springs features a 10-acre outdoor pool and lazy river complex with a 6,000-square-foot family lagoon, a giant water playhouse, a 600-foot long lazy river and four winding waterslides.

Splash Dayz

With season passes starting at $54.99, White Settlement’s Splash Dayz is only a splash away. There are plenty of twists and turns on the fully enclosed tube they call Blackout, and then there’s the Atomic Wedgie.

“Cross your arms and peer five stories down,” the ride literature notes. “The wildest drop of them all, when the trap door triggers you plummet feet first down the pipe.”

You’re in the world of North Texas waterparks. Almost anything goes.

