Five Reasons to Visit Primland Resort — A Luxurious Virginia Mountaintop Hideaway

Primland's property is covered in miles of stunning hiking trails for all activity levels and seasons.

Primland Resort may be rugged and remote, but the dining program is refined.

All of the suites, cottages and treehouses at Primland Resort are luxurious and cozy for an ideal mountain retreat.

The Lodge at Primland is surrounded by an award winning golf course and facilities for plenty of outdoor activities.

When late Swiss billionaire Didier Primat purchased Primland, 12,000 acres of land nestled among the Blue Ridge Mountains in Meadows of Dan, Virginia, he set out to create a natural oasis to bring his family and friends back to the simple human pleasures from the bounty of nature. After he died in 2008, Primat’s family brought his nature-filled vision to discerning travelers, making the mountaintop retreat Primland Resort a must-visit destination for a luxurious, outdoorsy escape.

Complete with a breathtaking lodge, a Donald Steel-designed 18-hole golf course, and state-of-the-art facilities for year-round outdoor activities — including a full-scale observatory (stargazing was a favorite fascination of Primat) — the mountain estate became a part of Auberge Resorts Collection in 2021.

Primland Resort thrives with Primat’s vision of a ritzy but rugged immersion in nature. At least 45 minutes from the nearest single-stoplight town, the property’s remote location lends itself to Primat’s dream. The hotel’s main lodge, perched atop the mountains is surrounded by rolling mountains bursting with ways to explore and unwind in nature no matter the season.

After I spent a few days basking in the natural wonderland, it became clear that Primland Resort is an ideal getaway for those seeking solace and connection with all of the luxury amenities included to scare away any need to venture out.

Here are five reasons to visit Primland Resort, the lauded Virginia mountaintop hideaway.

Indulgent Remote Accommodations

The well-appointed accommodations complement Primland Resort’s remote and rugged nature-filled experience. The getaway leans into the serene mountain vibes with only 51 cozy, uber luxury suites, cabins, and cottages chock full of bells and whistles for cozy comfort.

The stately rooms in the Lodge have sweeping views of the golf course. Then there are the Tree Houses, a couple of bungalows perched atop the cliff with expansive decks for lingering with the view. The two, three, or four-bedroom cottages and mountain homes are available for familiar or larger groups who want privacy. Each guest space is indulgent and elegant, with touches like roaring fireplaces, soaking tubs, sumptuous beds, and mountain views.

Outdoor Exploration

After hitting the award-winning golf course, exploring over 30 miles of Primland’s well-marked hiking trails, and riding horses, kayaking, ATV riding, and paddle boarding, the list of property activities left to accomplish is still long. Unsurprisingly, a mountainside resort would feature a host of outdoor activities. Still, Primland makes it easy for guests to easily participate in the entire programming menu during a single stay.

For a true old-school outdoorsman experience, Primland Resort runs the whole gamut of wildlife sporting with guide-led hunting and shooting and catch-and-release fly fishing.

Primland’s State of the Art Observatory

Seen immediately upon arrival at the Lodge, the giant dome shape of Primaland’s Observatory is a crucial element of this unique property. In line with Primat’s passion for nature, Primland doubles down on its faraway locale to capture a rare glimpse of the clear night sky free from any city lights.

Complimentary to guests each night, the property’s resident astrologist leads guests through a look at the stars and sky du jour. With rare Celestron CGE Pro 1400 and CPC 800 telescopes, peering at constellations, stars, and nebulae lightyears away is as easy as it is entrancing.

Exceptional Food and Beverage

Despite its rural and rugged surroundings, the dining and drinking at Primland are quite refined. Executive Chef Elliot Cunniff, who formerly led the culinary program at SOHO House New York, has reinvented the farm-to-table experience at the property to provide guests with a fine dining experience with the soul of Southern hospitality.

The resort’s main restaurant, Elements, serves a meticulously plated, modern take on Southern classics paired with an extensive menu of cocktails and wines from the hotel’s two-story cellar. 19th Pub, Stables Saloon, and Woodland Grill are scattered throughout the grounds, ready to offer casual fare to replenish nourishment after a long day outdoors.

Evenings are topped off with s’mores by the fire for anyone who chooses to partake in the fireside treat overlooking the mountains and canyons.

Nature-Inspired Wellness

Boosted by its natural surroundings, Primland takes unwinding and detoxification seriously and uses its nearby nature tool to do it. The wellness offerings are aplenty — from forest bathing and yoga to meditation, as well as a full menu of treatments at The Spa Primland featuring Tata Harper skincare. Primland also offers curated Wellness Workshops based on changing seasons bringing in nutrition, fitness, beauty, and skincare experts throughout the year.

Auberge Resorts across the globe also recently announced, Camp Auberge, special summer programming curated into multi-day itineraries at many of their notable properties including Primland, Commodore Perry Estate, and more.