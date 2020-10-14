New Boutique Hotels Give Fort Worth, Southlake Some Lodging Pizzazz — AC Hotel and Delta Hotel are Anything But Cookie Cutter

The new AC Hotel Lounge hits all the right notes in downtown Fort Worth.

Tarrant County is adding to its boutique key count with the arrival of two new distinctive hotels.

The brand new AC Hotel Fort Worth Downtown started welcoming guests in late September. The Marriott-owned property sits at 101 West 5th Street, just steps away from Sundance Square, Bass Performance Hall and the Fort Worth Convention Center.

Southlake will welcome its own new boutique hotel, by mid-November. The Delta Hotels Dallas Southlake by Marriott will anchor a 16-acre mixed-use, office and retail development. That’s two new interesting hotels for one of the most rapidly growing sections of Texas.

A Touch of Europe in Fort Worth

Fort Worth’s new upscale AC Hotel features 252 guest rooms, all outfitted with modern conveniences and comfortable sleeping accommodations. Free Wi-Fi is available throughout this pet-friendly destination spot. Business guests should appreciate the convenience of the hotel’s 24-hour business center, and its 4,200 square feet of event and meeting space. The fitness center is open 24/7 with free-weights and cardio.

King room with a view of downtown Fort Worth.

The on-site restaurant AC Kitchen will whip up European-inspired breakfasts, featuring freshly baked croissants, sliced prosciutto and cheese, both savory and sweet breakfast tarts, as well as yogurts and fresh fruit.

The AC Lounge provides space to work during the day, and to unwind at night with a tapas menu and AC’s signature cocktail ― a custom gin tonic, served in a special glass with etchings that discreetly guide the perfect ratio of ingredients. AC Lounge will also offer a selection of Spanish wines, local microbrews and crafted cocktails created with locally-distilled liquors.

AC Lobby Lounge.

Southlake Style

Delta Hotels Dallas Southlake is opening at 251 E. State Highway 114 at the intersection of White Chapel Boulevard in Southlake, bringing with it 240 guest rooms and public spaces.

The six-story hotel will include more than 10,000 square feet of flexible conference and meeting facilities, a full-service fitness center, as well as an outdoor pool. The hotel’s interior design inspiration is described as “a journey through thick, dense forest.” Guests are supposed to be able to discover “hidden natural gems around every corner.” Hopefully, there are also comfortable beds.

Delta Hotel’s Creek Bar.

Dallas celebrity chef and restauranteur Dean Fearing consulted on plans for the hotel’s Sky Creek Kitchen and Bar, which will feature Southwestern cuisine and craft beverages.

“Our focus at this world-class hotel is on doing the simple things perfectly, featuring a clean aesthetic and a modern take on comfort,” Delta Southlake hotel manager John Emmett says. “Every touchpoint is masterfully designed and prioritized to meticulously and seamlessly deliver the key essentials guests need and eliminate everything they don’t.”