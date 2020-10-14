Houston Billionaire’s Powerful Family Partners With the Legendary King Ranch on Beefy New Houston Restaurant

The King Ranch Texas Kitchen, a joint operation between the Tilman Fertitta family and King Ranch family, opens before the holidays at the Post Oak site of the original Willie G's before the holidays.

Let’s call it a family affair as Tilman Fertitta clan’s hospitality empire teams up with the legendary King Ranch family to introduce a new Houston restaurant. King Ranch Texas Kitchen is set to open before the holidays at 1605 Post Oak Boulevard. As might be expected from a Lone Star ranching dominion, the bigger-is-better menu will be heavy on beef.

Consider, for example, The Beast, a five-pound Texas Wagyu-X braised beef shank which is accompanied by a do-it-yourself taco service.

“We worked diligently with King Ranch to translate their brand into a culinary experience unlike any other,” executive chef Carlos Rodriguez says in a statement. “As a legendary part of Texas history, we are thrilled to bring their vision for the first-ever King Ranch branded restaurant to life.”

Ranch favorites that will be highlighted on the diverse menu include King Ranch nilgai (antelope), King Ranch fried quail, Heartbrand Akaushi Smoked Vaquero Tacos and a two-pound Texas traditional Smoked Big Beef Rib.

With chef Rodriguez’ tenure at Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse, it’s no surprise that the menu includes such beefy options as USDA prime ribeye, USDA prime New York strip, 32-ounce tomahawk steak on the block ribeye, and Wagyu surf and turf. In addition, there are numerous seafood options.

The King Ranch Texas Kitchen patio is outfitted in wagon wheels and branding irons.

Beyond the menu, the handsome design of the restaurant, which takes over the Willie G’s space in the extended Post Oak Hotel complex, is sure to please with its nod to King Ranch heritage. Among the signature King Ranch elements are hand-forged metal drum chandeliers, framed livestock bill of sale and land deeds, momentous black and white archived photography, and handcrafted vintage leather saddles. Authentic handcrafted leather embellishments and a curated collection depict decor from the 825,000-acre King Ranch in Kingsville. Rain barrels, wagon wheels and a covered wagon at the entrance along with branding irons further speak to a ranching heritage.

Even the private rooms are named with ranching in mind — The Barn, the largest private entertaining space at the King Ranch Texas Kitchen, the Houston Rodeo Room and the Triple Crown Room.

The restaurant is all ranch all the time and that includes selections from The Saddle Shop, a King Ranch institution from which fans can acquire everything from leather goods to home accessories to rodeo print pajamas. Curated selections will be displayed in various areas of the restaurant while the full compliment of ranch branded items will be available online.

“Houstonians will get to experience a first-of-its-kind, Texas flair urban kitchen that we know everyone will enjoy,” Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta says in a statement. “We look forward to opening our doors this fall and bringing this exclusive and unique concept to our city.”

The new restaurant was announced Wednesday by the “Fertitta Family.” That entity, led by patriarch Tilman Fertitta, owns and operates Fertitta Entertainment, which owns the restaurant company Landry’s, Inc., the Golden Nugget Casinos and Hotels and the NBA’s Houston Rockets.