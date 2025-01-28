A Look Inside Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Nights at Dickies Arena

The sprawling grounds of the Will Rogers Coliseum offers shopping, dining, and entertainment options. (Photo by Walt Burns)

A young cowboy looks on at the Will Rogers Coliseum as contestants competed blow. (Photo by Walt Burns)

The carnival continues to be a popular draw at the FWSSR. (Photo by Walt Burns)

Fort Worth's own Summer Dean took to the Sunday Funday stage to entertain FWSSR attendees. (Photo by Walt Burns)

FWSSR attendees had the chance to try their hand at lassoing a steer. (Photo by Walt Burns)

The grounds of the Will Rogers Coliseum drew families out for the festivities. (Photo by Walt Burns)

Cowboys and cowgirls, dressed in their finest Western attire and long fur coats, filled Dickies Arena’s lobby with excitement ahead of Monday evening’s competition. (Photo by Walt Burns)

The lobby of Dickies Arena buzzed with anticipation as cowboys and cowgirls stepped in, dressed in their best Western gear. (Photo by Walt Burns)

Alexie Estrada (shown right) and two co-workers from Hotel Drover spent their Monday evening at Dickies Arena. (Photo by Walt Burns)

Hundreds of Rodeo fans sat captivated at the towering Dickies Arena big screen as bareback riding contestants signaled to open the chute, releasing a visibly agitated horse into eight seconds of high-stakes horsemanship. Each rider battled for control and style, aiming for fame and the chance to advance in the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo’s prestigious ProRodeo Tournament.

The annual stock show and rodeo is in full swing, featuring daily livestock competitions, thrilling rodeo events, and live entertainment. Sunday drew crowds to see local country singer-songwriter Summer Dean and the inaugural Rodeo Grand Prix while Monday’s main attraction brought all eyes to Dickies Arena.

Sunday Funday and Rodeo Grand Prix

Wintery overcast weather didn’t thwart rodeo fans on Sunday. Many came to see Sunday Funday, organized by Visit Fort Worth and Hear Fort Worth. The afternoon concert featured two local country stalwarts: Cory Cross and Summer Dean.

Speaking after her performance, Dean says she first attended the stock show and rodeo as a girl showcasing her shorthorn Heffer. She’s been a lifelong fan ever since.

“Two years ago was our first time to play at the rodeo dance at the roadhouse,” she says. “Everything has come full circle. I love this city. I’ll play any gig” Visit Fort Worth asks me to do.

Dickies Arena has changed the feel of the rodeo, she says, adding that Fort Worth has done a great job of keeping its “boots in the ground” even in the face of growth. Nearby at Will Rogers Coliseum, the stock show and rodeo launched its inaugural Rodeo Grand Prix, showcasing elite English-style show jumping talent while supporting the Saving Hope Foundation’s mission to combat animal abuse.

SHOP Swipe













Next

ProRodeo Tournament at Dickies Arena

Minutes before the Monday evening competition began, Dickies Arena’s lobby buzzed with excitement as cowboys and cowgirls arrived in their finest Western attire. On that chilly evening, long fur coats were a popular choice. Inside, the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo’s opening ceremony unfolded with full pomp and circumstance. A dozen female riders carrying the Six Flags of Texas led the procession, followed by a serpentine line of dignitaries, special guests, and longtime leaders of this celebrated annual event.

The evening at Dickies Arena was packed with excitement as top rodeo athletes competed in events like tie-down roping, breakaway roping, barrel racing, and bull riding. Highlights included Chance Oftedahl’s dominant performance in tie-down roping where he won both quarter-final rounds to secure a spot in the semi-finals. JJ Hampton’s electrifying 2.2-second breakaway roping run kept her tournament hopes alive as she advanced to the wild card round. Gavin Mitchell stole the spotlight in bull riding, earning $7,000 after an impressive 85.5-point ride on a previously unridden bull named Bucking for Cash.

The 128th Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, which runs through February 8, promises a strong finish with the FWSSR ProRodeo Tournament Semi-Finals taking place on February 6 and 7 at Dickies Arena. Also on February 8, the Jr. Sale of Champions Livestock Auction will highlight the hard work of young exhibitors at the Will Rogers Memorial Center.

Other must-see events include the Escaramuza and Charro Cala Competition on February 2, the Wine Camp Educational Experience on February 5, and the High School Scholarship Rodeo on February 8.