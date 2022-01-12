The Fort Worth Rodeo is Back — Your Best Guide to the Music, Carnival and Stock Show Fun

Bull's Night Out is a non-stop bull riding extravaganza, with plenty of Prorodeo talent in the ring.

The Calf Scramble gives local FFA students the chance to raise their own live stock.

The longest running indoor rodeo in the world was forced to take a pass last year, cancelling all events in 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But the beloved Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is back in the saddle in 2022. The Fort Worth Rodeo kicks off this Friday, January 14 and runs through February 5.

The fabulous Dickies Arena opened in the fall of 2019, and hosted its first Rodeo in January of 2020. Prior to embracing Dickies’ showcase setting, the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo took place at Northside (now Cowtown) Coliseum beginning in 1918, then at the Depression Era Will Roger’s Memorial Coliseum beginning in 1936.

Grooming your show animals can be exhausting work at the Stock Show.

This weekend, Fort Worth goes Wild West once again. Your favorite burger, steak or barbecue restaurant will undoubtedly take a wait and urban cowboys with try to blend in amongst the real deal as fashion goes full tilt. Just like a Midway ride. Expect boots, buckles, cowboy hats and hides (trucker hats, starched Wranglers and Carhartt jackets are optional).

Here’s everything you need to know to rodeo in style:

Bud Light Road House

Located on the east side of Dickies Arena at Simmons Bank Plaza, this is where you’ll find music acts, dancing and entertainment before or after the Rodeo. Check here for the full performance schedule.

The Corkyard

The Corkyard wine tent is back on Simmons Bank Plaza at Dickies Arena this year, making it an ideal spot to meetup with friends. The Cockyard is set to host music acts, including The SqueezeBox Bandits this Saturday, January 15. Performances begin about an hour after the rodeo ends.

Will Rogers Auditorium

The Auditorium Concert Series brings in some headliners like Kansas, the Old 97’s and Yellowstone star Ryan Bingham. These ticketed concerts take place inside the historic and quaint theatre that has hosted the likes of Elvis and the Rolling Stones just to name a few.

Bull’s Night Out is a non-stop bull riding extravaganza, with plenty of ProRodeo talent in the ring.

ProRodeo Tournament

Contestants from around the nation and around the world compete daily in events like tie-down roping, team roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, bareback bronc riding, bull riding and barrel racing. All leading up to the Rodeo finals, where more than $1.1 million will be awarded. For the full competition schedule and ticketing, click here.

Livestock Show

Ranchers from across Texas fluff and groom their animals to perfection, along with Future Farmers of America students. Walk the cattle barns, which also house, sheep, goats, birds and even emu from time to time.

Fort Worth Rodeo Shopping

From ranch necessities like trailers, tractors, saddles and supplies to Western fashion, housewares, prepared foods, and gifts, you’ll find a lot to look at scattered across the Rodeo grounds. For aisle after aisle of stuff, head over to the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibit Hall.

Fort Worth Rodeo Midway Fun

The family-friendly attractions for kids of all ages includes rides, corn dogs, funnel cakes and more rides. It’s fun by day, magic by night when the carnival lights up including the distinctive ferris wheel.

There is so much to see and do. Don’t forget the petting zoos, pony rides, chick hatchery and the milking parlor while you’re on the grounds. It’s time to saddle up for Cowtown’s quintessential event. The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is back.