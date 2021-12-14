Auditorium Concert Series – Ryan Bingham to close on February 5
Culture / Entertainment

Yellowstone’s Breakout Star to Play a Rodeo Season Concert in Fort Worth — Ryan Bingham Faces the Music

A True Texas Story of Triumph and Heartbreak

12.14.21
For fans of the hit TV series Yellowstone, the bad boy drifter character of Walker has really struck a chord. Especially when the scene calls for him to pick up his guitar and start strumming a mournful cowboy ballad. Texas native Ryan Bingham embodies that character and he’s coming to Fort Worth for rodeo season.

With the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo embracing its new home inside Dickies Arena, the historic Will Rogers Auditorium is free to host other entertainment. The Auditorium Concert Series, presented by Fort Worth’s TX Whiskey, will coincide with this year’s rodeo ― which is slated to run from January 14 through February 5.

The series will culminate with a concert from Bingham on February 5. Tickets for the breakout Yellowstone star’s performance will go on sale this Friday, December 17 at 10 am at Ticketmaster.com.

Bingham is just one of the big names headed to Fort Worth. The full lineup for Auditorium Concert Series is star packed:

― Kansas, January 19

—  Old 97s with Giovannie & The Hired Guns, and Joshua Ray Walker, January 21

— Clint Black, January 27

— Jeff Foxworthy, January 28

— The Music of Queen by the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, January 29

— Ryan Bingham, February 5

Ryan Bingham, Man of Many Talents

Bingham’s music crosses many genres ― from folk, blues and country to rock ‘n roll. His songs are rooted in real life. In survival and sacrifice. His most recent album American Love Song shows this.

The Yellowstone star grew up mostly in Texas, where his family was usually on wrong side of the tracks, according to a release promoting Bingham’s new album:

“He grew up in the West Texas oil fields, then spent time as a teenage rodeo cowboy in towns all across the state. Along the way, he absorbed the Cajun culture of western Louisiana, the hardcore hip-hop favored by his Houston friends, and the border songs of the Mexican immigrants. Until he moved to California in 2007, he never lived in any one place for more than two years. It’s this spirit of having done plenty of living early on that has informed the singer-songwriter’s world weary and jagged, weather-beaten vocals.

Singer song-writer Ryan Bingham plays Walker on Yellowstone.

“Bingham, who was honored as the Americana Music Association’s 2010 Artist of the Year, has enjoyed thrilling highs and suffered debilitating lows, sometimes all at once. While his career was taking off – he won both an Oscar and a Grammy for ‘The Weary Kind,’ the theme song he wrote for the film Crazy Heart – he was also coping with the tragic deaths of his parents. The losses put Bingham in a dark tunnel, and it took a while to crawl his way out.”

Bingham has completed filming season 4 of Yellowstone, and has even started writing music for a new album. He plans to head back to the studio to record soon.

Tickets for the other performances in the Auditorium Concert Series are already on sale at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets for each performance provide admission to the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo grounds (rodeo performances require a separate ticket).

