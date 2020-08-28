The Best Fort Worth Running Trails — From Beginner Paths to Challenging Terrain

Cowtown is known for many cultural attractions: the Stockyards, art museums, and the number one ranked zoo in the U.S. But have you taken advantage of Fort Worth’s outdoor scene? With so many parks in and around Fort Worth that make for great running routes, and more than 100 miles of trails along the Trinity River, we broke down everything you need to know about the best spots to trek in Fort Worth.

Trinity Park

This centrally located route features miles of trails that circle around the 252-acre park, mostly shaded by trees. On your run, make sure to keep an eye out for unique sights. You’ll pass murals, a colorful basketball court, a duck pond, and even a miniature railroad that moves through the park. Here’s my detailed guide on how to circle the whole park.

Clearfork

Fort Worth’s Clearfork neighborhood is currently booming. Its shopping center is a large part of the appeal, but the Trailhead (Clearfork’s connection to the Trinity River) brings out the city’s fitness enthusiasts. You’ll find a lot of early morning runners on the river’s trails, starting and ending their run here. The Trailhead also hosts community events like yoga and group runs, and its riverfront shops and restaurants like Press Café are great for sitting outside and enjoying the scenery.

Panther Island

Primarily known as a music venue and pavilion during the summer, Panther Island also includes the Trinity River Trail. You’ll run alongside the river (and over it via pedestrian bridges) while taking in views of Downtown. After your run, go rent a paddleboard or kayak at Backwoods Paddlesports on Panther Island.

Tandy Hills Nature Area

The Tandy Hills Nature Area is only three miles east of Downtown Fort Worth, but it feels like the Texas countryside. It’s much less frequented than other parks in Fort Worth, and it’s a less rigorous trail run. You’ll see Bluebonnets and wildflowers out on the trails, and the park’s hilltops make great skyline viewpoints.

Marion Sansom Park

If you’re an experienced trail runner looking for a challenge, check out Marion Sansom Park. The park has routes for all difficulty levels, but expert trail runners and mountain bikers take on the hillier trails. Look out for the signs to know what trail you’re on. If you can, move down towards the water to find the hidden waterfalls.

Fort Worth Nature Center

This one is a bonus trail. It does cost $5 to enter, but the Fort Worth Nature Center offers miles of trails. Park your car at any one of the individual trailheads and get lost in nature. You’ll see wildlife that you don’t get to see in the city center: prairie dogs, deer, alligators, and—oh right—bison. There’s an entire area of the park devoted to them roaming around. Finish your trail run, then find a place to watch the herd. Here’s a park map to help plan out your visit.

For more info on running trails in Fort Worth or the DFW area, feel free to visit my blog, Running Nomad, which offers step-by-step guides for the best trail routes in the metroplex.