Deep Ellum’s Newest Restaurant Offers Great Food, Cocktails, and a Historic Setting

Earlier this summer, we announced the upcoming opening of a new luxury hotel in Deep Ellum. The Kimpton Pittman is now officially welcoming guests and local diners. On a recent visit to the new Elm Street digs, we saw and learned just how much work was put into maintaining the history of the former Knights of Pythias Temple and how the old melds with the new — especially at the hotel’s new restaurant Elm & Good.

The lobby of the Kimpton Pittman Hotel (Photo by Cris Molina)

The entrance to the restaurant, marked by a longhorn in the hotel lobby, transports you to another era. The original brick remains from the 1916 building, as well as windows, stairwells, and more throughout the building. The restaurant offers two private dining rooms, a semi-private lounge area, and an outdoor patio.

With bright, white walls, lots of light, and warm black and brown leather interiors, Elm & Good is super modern, a bit Southern, and wholly welcoming. We sat at a table looking out on Elm Street, where things seem to be changing right before our eyes. Also a part of the new Epic development, The Hamilton luxury apartments tower 26-stories over us, while the adjacent, massive Epic office building adds a futuristic look to the neighborhood.

The Gypsy Tea Room cocktail. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

The drink menu is extensive, including wines, local draft beers, spirits, and intriguing craft cocktails. I opted for The Gypsy Tea Room — a concoction of green tea, honey, blackberry, lemon, and Cruzan aged rum. Others that sparked my interest had Dallas-related names, like the Waking Up With Robocop, The Traveling Man, and Last Call at Curtain Club. All were created by lead bartender Gregory Huston, and crafted at the restaurant’s towering bar (it even has one of those cool sliding ladders so bartenders can reach up).

BUY ART NOW Swipe





































Next

An Elm & Good appetizer that came highly recommended by our waiter was the Argentinian riblets, which had apparently sold out the week before. We paired these with a serving of the East Texas Hush Puppies made with charred okra and cajun remoulade sauce for dipping. Both were amazing and it seemed like everyone single person around us was enjoying the riblets as well.

As for entrees, don’t miss the Battle Creek Farms grass-fed burger. It comes with lettuce, tomato, red onion, creole mustard aioli, your choice of cheese, and triple-cooked fries. I’d also opt for a side of globe carrots over the fries. These addicting little bites are covered with almond pesto.

At Elm & Good, the desserts are must-tries — I don’t care how full you say you are at the end of your meal. My mouth is watering just thinking back to the blueberry croissant bread pudding covered in a caramel sauce and dulce de leche ice cream. The peach cobbler, served with buttermilk ice cream, is a perfect, meal-ending mix of warm and cold.