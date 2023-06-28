Fort Worth Voice Teacher Wows Simon Cowell and America’s Got Talent’s Other Star Judges — Meet Lachune

Fort Worth's Lachuné brought it for Season 18 Episode 5 of America's Got Talent, impressing the judges. (Photo by Trae Patton for NBC)

Fans of America’s Got Talent were introduced to a sensational Fort Worth singer named Lachuné Boyd (pronounced La-shu-nay) on the latest episode of the show last night. Her vocal performance was featured as the finale of the Auditions 5 episode. It transfixed the judges panel of Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.

This is the 18th season of the popular variety show on NBC, which fills its stage with aspiring performers. Everything from comedians, dance acts and contortionists to singers like Lachuné. All are competing for the prize of $ 1 million, but first they have to make it past the auditions by receiving at least three yeses from the judges.

Before taking to the big stage, Lachuné told America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews that she was from a small town in South Carolina but had been living in Fort Worth for the past four years ― making her an instant hometown favorite for this season.

“The closest Walmart is like 45 minutes away — so that type of small town,” Lachuné told Crews of where she grew up in South Carolina. “So coming here and seeing that stage is definitely surreal.”

Spoiler Alert: Lachuné Boyd sang a soulful and controlled rendition of Coldplay’s Yellow, earning a yes from all four judges ― advancing her to the live shows which begin in August. In case you missed her audition, you can watch it here.

Lachuné is working as a private voice teacher in Fort Worth while completing her master’s degree with a concentration in voice at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, which is well known for its School of Church Music & Worship.

Before her performance, Lachuné explained what led her to take the leap of auditioning for the show.

“I am here because I’m taking my own advice,” she told the judges. “As a teacher, you’re always sitting on the opposite side of the piano, and you’re always pouring into them and saying, ‘Yay!’ You know, ‘Take the initiative. Don’t get too comfortable. Go for it. Be yourself.’

“And after a while, I started getting a little conflicted about it. Because I was like, ‘Well am I doing the same thing?’ So today it’s about coming out here, taking initiative and being along with my students.”

The judges and America’s Got Talent Pasadena audience were mesmerized by every note and trill that Lachuné sang.

“You have a beautiful, beautiful voice, and I’m fascinated by it,” Simon Cowell said. “I’m almost tempted to ask you to judge yourself, because. . . what would you be saying to yourself right now?”

“Well. . . OK, if I was my student,” Lachuné responded, “I would be clapping for them right now.”

Through her bold audition, Lachuné is stepping out of the shadows and onto the performance stage at last, in hopes of furthering her professional singing career. Fort Worth certainly will be watching to see how her story progresses throughout this season of America’s Got Talent.