MFAH Summer Nights 1
MFAH Summer Nights 2
IMG_20180420_094214
Kimono Zulu at the MFA Shop 1
Tina Zulu Headshot Claudia Casbarian Photography
Kimono Zulu at the MFA Shop 2
MFAH Summer Nights 3
unnamed
QUY_2432
01
09

MFAH Summer Nights are coming. (Courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston)

02
09

MFAH Summer Nights (Photo courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston)

03
09

Kimono Zulu Trunk Show at MFAH Summer Nights (Photo courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston)

04
09

Kimono Zulu at the MFAH Shop (Photo courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston)

05
09

Tina Zulu (Photo by Claudia Casbarian Photography)

06
09

Kimono Zulu at the MFAH Shop (Photo courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston)

07
09

MFAH Summer Nights (Photo courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston)

08
09

Mr. D 1987 and Tina Zulu discuss art direction for the "Keep Your Eyes on the Road" kimono to be featured at the MFAH Trunk Show courtesy of Kimono Zulu

09
09

Josh & Tina Zulu, Kimono Zulu Collaboration Artist Uyen-My Pham at the MFAH Shop (Photo courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston)

MFAH Summer Nights 1
MFAH Summer Nights 2
IMG_20180420_094214
Kimono Zulu at the MFA Shop 1
Tina Zulu Headshot Claudia Casbarian Photography
Kimono Zulu at the MFA Shop 2
MFAH Summer Nights 3
unnamed
QUY_2432
Arts / Museums

Summer Nights at the Museum Are An MFAH Thing — Cocktails, Music and World Class Art Beckon (With Plenty of Air Conditioning)

Seeing One Of the World's Top Art Museums This Way Is a Whole Different Experience

BY // 06.28.23
MFAH Summer Nights are coming. (Courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston)
MFAH Summer Nights (Photo courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston)
Kimono Zulu Trunk Show at MFAH Summer Nights (Photo courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston)
Kimono Zulu at the MFAH Shop (Photo courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston)
Tina Zulu (Photo by Claudia Casbarian Photography)
Kimono Zulu at the MFAH Shop (Photo courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston)
MFAH Summer Nights (Photo courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston)
Mr. D 1987 and Tina Zulu discuss art direction for the "Keep Your Eyes on the Road" kimono to be featured at the MFAH Trunk Show courtesy of Kimono Zulu
Josh & Tina Zulu, Kimono Zulu Collaboration Artist Uyen-My Pham at the MFAH Shop (Photo courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston)
1
9

MFAH Summer Nights are coming. (Courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston)

2
9

MFAH Summer Nights (Photo courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston)

3
9

Kimono Zulu Trunk Show at MFAH Summer Nights (Photo courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston)

4
9

Kimono Zulu at the MFAH Shop (Photo courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston)

5
9

Tina Zulu (Photo by Claudia Casbarian Photography)

6
9

Kimono Zulu at the MFAH Shop (Photo courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston)

7
9

MFAH Summer Nights (Photo courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston)

8
9

Mr. D 1987 and Tina Zulu discuss art direction for the "Keep Your Eyes on the Road" kimono to be featured at the MFAH Trunk Show courtesy of Kimono Zulu

9
9

Josh & Tina Zulu, Kimono Zulu Collaboration Artist Uyen-My Pham at the MFAH Shop (Photo courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston)

From July through August, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (MFAH) is opening its galleries and exhibitions for extended hours every Friday night. This new event series dubbed Summer Nights at the MFAH offers visitors exclusive access to the museum in a curated experience, complete with cocktails and live music ensembles.

MFAH curators will also be present during the event to discuss the works on display and offer their expertise. And yes, there is plenty of air conditioning. This is a sweltering Houston summer indoor experience.

MFAH Summer Nights are a unique way to experience one of Houston's best museums. (Photo courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston)
MFAH Summer Nights are a unique way to experience one of Houston’s best museums. (Photo courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston)

To kick off the Summer Nights series, Kimono Zulu, a creative exploration by Tina Zulu, will put on a three-day trunk show at the MFAH Shop from July 7 through July 9. The show will feature hundreds of vintage Japanese kimonos for men, women and kids. The garments are designed and reimagined by local artists and fashion designers, including Janavi M. Folmsbee, Judy Masliyah, Mr. D 1987, Emilie Duval and Shelbi Nicole.

Also available will be a unique collection of upcycled Obi bags, designed in collaboration with design house Magpies & Peacocks, and Tina Zulu herself will be there to help customers with kimono styling and selection. 

"Mr. D 1987" and Tina Zulu discuss art direction for the "Keep Your Eyes on the Road" kimono to be featured at the MFAH Trunk Show. (Courtesy of Kimono Zulu)
“Mr. D 1987” and Tina Zulu discuss art direction for the “Keep Your Eyes on the Road” kimono to be featured at the MFAH Trunk Show. (Courtesy of Kimono Zulu)

Non-MFAH members can purchase a ticket to Summer Nights for $40 each, and members can enjoy free admission, with guest tickets for $35 each. Each ticket includes one free drink and access to all museum exhibitions. Summer Nights at the MFAH runs every Friday in July and August from 6 pm to 9 pm. MFAH members also receive a discount at Cafe Leonelli at MFAH (with happy hour running from 4 pm to 8 pm ) and 20 percent off at the MFAH Shop during the event. 

For more information and tickets for these exclusive, intimate Summer Night experiences, go here. MFAH Summer Nights let art lovers enjoy the museum’s stunning collections of artwork like they never have before. 

SHOP

Swipe
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023

Hilton Anatole
Splash into Jade Waters
Book Your JadeWaters Package Today

Featured Properties

Swipe
8 E Rivercrest
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

8 E Rivercrest
Houston, TX

$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
8 E Rivercrest
1109 Harbor View
Galveston
FOR SALE

1109 Harbor View
Galveston, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Sonia Tersigne
This property is listed by: Sonia Tersigne (713) 385-4737 Email Realtor
1109 Harbor View
6416 Belmont
West University
FOR SALE

6416 Belmont
West University, TX

$3,999,999 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
6416 Belmont
2000 Bagby
RISE Lofts
FOR SALE

2000 Bagby
Houston, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Scott Brown
This property is listed by: Scott Brown (917) 584-9582 Email Realtor
2000 Bagby
4 Crestwood
Open House
Memorial Park
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE June 11th 3:30-5:00 PM

4 Crestwood
Houston, TX

$4,500,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
4 Crestwood
903 Kirby Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

903 Kirby Drive
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
903 Kirby Drive
6017 Memorial Dr.
The Sophie at Bayou Bend
FOR SALE

6017 Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,700,000 Learn More about this property
Bonnie Laughlin
This property is listed by: Bonnie Laughlin (713) 805-6422 Email Realtor
6017 Memorial Dr.
111 Hickory Ridge
Memorial
FOR SALE

111 Hickory Ridge
Houston, TX

$7,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
111 Hickory Ridge
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X