Summer Nights at the Museum Are An MFAH Thing — Cocktails, Music and World Class Art Beckon (With Plenty of Air Conditioning)

Mr. D 1987 and Tina Zulu discuss art direction for the "Keep Your Eyes on the Road" kimono to be featured at the MFAH Trunk Show courtesy of Kimono Zulu

From July through August, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (MFAH) is opening its galleries and exhibitions for extended hours every Friday night. This new event series dubbed Summer Nights at the MFAH offers visitors exclusive access to the museum in a curated experience, complete with cocktails and live music ensembles.

MFAH curators will also be present during the event to discuss the works on display and offer their expertise. And yes, there is plenty of air conditioning. This is a sweltering Houston summer indoor experience.

To kick off the Summer Nights series, Kimono Zulu, a creative exploration by Tina Zulu, will put on a three-day trunk show at the MFAH Shop from July 7 through July 9. The show will feature hundreds of vintage Japanese kimonos for men, women and kids. The garments are designed and reimagined by local artists and fashion designers, including Janavi M. Folmsbee, Judy Masliyah, Mr. D 1987, Emilie Duval and Shelbi Nicole.

Also available will be a unique collection of upcycled Obi bags, designed in collaboration with design house Magpies & Peacocks, and Tina Zulu herself will be there to help customers with kimono styling and selection.

Non-MFAH members can purchase a ticket to Summer Nights for $40 each, and members can enjoy free admission, with guest tickets for $35 each. Each ticket includes one free drink and access to all museum exhibitions. Summer Nights at the MFAH runs every Friday in July and August from 6 pm to 9 pm. MFAH members also receive a discount at Cafe Leonelli at MFAH (with happy hour running from 4 pm to 8 pm ) and 20 percent off at the MFAH Shop during the event.

For more information and tickets for these exclusive, intimate Summer Night experiences, go here. MFAH Summer Nights let art lovers enjoy the museum’s stunning collections of artwork like they never have before.