The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo has been canceled for 2021. (Photo by Courtney Dabney.)
Stockshow – Next Level Images.
Dickies – exterior
Rodeo4
01
04

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo has been canceled for 2021. (Photo by Courtney Dabney.)

02
04

Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo cancelled in 2021. Photo by Next Level Images.

03
04

Exterior of the new home of the FWSSR. Photo by Courtney Dabney.

04
04

The livestock and cattle barns will be empty this year. Photo by Courtney Dabney.

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo has been canceled for 2021. (Photo by Courtney Dabney.)
Stockshow – Next Level Images.
Dickies – exterior
Rodeo4
Culture / Entertainment

Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s Cancellation is a Historic Blow to City, Major Events

Massive Crowds and COVID-19 Left Little Choice But to Call Off 2021 Cowboy Extravaganza

BY // 10.09.20
The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo has been canceled for 2021. (Photo by Courtney Dabney.)
Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo cancelled in 2021. Photo by Next Level Images.
Exterior of the new home of the FWSSR. Photo by Courtney Dabney.
The livestock and cattle barns will be empty this year. Photo by Courtney Dabney.
1
4

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo has been canceled for 2021. (Photo by Courtney Dabney.)

2
4

Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo cancelled in 2021. Photo by Next Level Images.

3
4

Exterior of the new home of the FWSSR. Photo by Courtney Dabney.

4
4

The livestock and cattle barns will be empty this year. Photo by Courtney Dabney.

The executive committee of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo (FWSSR) voted unanimously  to cancel the 2021 Show, which was scheduled for January 15 through February 6. It would have only been the rodeo’s second year in its new home ― Dickies Arena.

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is the oldest continuously running livestock show and rodeo anywhere. Fort Worth’s signature event has been held annually since 1896, when it was known as The Southwestern Exposition and Livestock Show. Until now.

The cancellation is a historic one. The only other time a Fort Worth Stock Show was canceled was in 1943, near the height of World War II.

Dickies – exterior
Exterior of the new home of the FWSSR.

“Today we’re in another war with an enemy that’s invisible and quite deadly,” Stock Show president and general manager Brad Barnes says. “We feel a responsibility to be proactive, in order that COVID-19 is brought under control sooner rather than later. For fans of Fort Worth’s oldest and largest public event, our common goal is to help bring the pandemic to an end so future Stock Shows won’t be in jeopardy.”

The FWSSR is typically a huge draw, gathering ranchers and visitors from all over Texas, and rodeo competitors come from many other states and countries. Each year exhibitors typically travel from approximately 235 of Texas’ 254 counties and 40 other states filling the various barns where they work in close proximity preparing their animals for exhibition.

The cancellation statement notes that daily Stock Show attendance can exceed 140,000 people. Those people crowd into buildings at the Will Rogers Memorial Center to see livestock, shop, eat, enjoy the carnival-midway and petting zoo — and watch the many shows and competitions.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON

The sheer numbers of attendees was one of the main factors leading to the cancellation.

The livestock and cattle barns will be empty this year. (Photo by Courtney Dabney.)

“This is a heartbreaking decision for our leadership and was not made lightly,” Barnes says in a statement. “We wanted to find a way to safely hold a Show for our 1.2 million guests, exhibitors and competitors. Unfortunately, the challenges we face to create practical and enforceable protocols and procedures to comply with COVID-19 guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are extremely daunting.

“The uncertainty of the virus potential spread across Texas and the nation during the upcoming flu season was another major factor weighing on our decision.”

Consultations with infectious disease professionals and public health professionals indicate the Fort Worth rodeo would rank as “very high risk” for the spread of COVID-19, potentially impacting populations and health care systems, show officials detail.

“The health and safety of our community is of the utmost importance,” says Tarrant County public health director Vinny Taneja. “We support the Stock Show’s executive committee in making this difficult decision.”

The decision was made to cancel the entire event rather than pair it down because more than 30,000 animals are typically exhibited in 3,770 classes for horses, livestock, poultry, rabbits and ag mechanics in addition to approximately 2,300 participants in the art contest, judging contests, rodeos and many other competitions and exhibitions. Each event and competition – from the FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament to the Youth Poultry Show, Carnival Midway and all others – is something unique and important. Every event carries special meaning for some participants and show visitors.

“Consequently, the decision was made to cancel all FWSSR events and features as opposed to allowing some to be held at the expense of others,” rodeo officials note.

This won’t be anyone’s first Rodeo in 2021.

Condominiums for sale now at The Parklane
Visit The Parklane Take a look now!

Featured Properties

Swipe
6251 Twin Oaks Circle
Dallas
FOR SALE

6251 Twin Oaks Circle
DALLAS, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6251 Twin Oaks Circle
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
Ritz-Carlton Tower
FOR SALE

2525 N Pearl Street #1506
DALLAS, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jennifer Cannon (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,140,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
3824 Aviemore Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
3923 Cole Avenue #204
Dallas
FOR SALE

3923 Cole Avenue #204
DALLAS, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
3923 Cole Avenue #204
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
Lower Greenville
FOR SALE

5711 Bryan Parkway #105
DALLAS, TX

$429,900 Learn More about this property
Christie Deaton
This property is listed by: Christie Deaton (817) 522-2104 Email Realtor
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
DALLAS, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
Dallas
FOR SALE

4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
DALLAS, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
7824 Verona Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

7824 Verona Place
DALLAS, TX

$499,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
7824 Verona Place
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
5505 Northhaven Road
Dallas
FOR SALE

5505 Northhaven Road
DALLAS, TX

$730,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Northhaven Road
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
932 S Montclair Avenue
Dallas
FOR SALE

932 S Montclair Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$324,900 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
932 S Montclair Avenue
7806 Midbury Drive
Northhaven
FOR SALE

7806 Midbury Drive
DALLAS, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
7806 Midbury Drive
10021 Pensive Drive
Northwest Dallas
FOR SALE

10021 Pensive Drive
Dallas, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
10021 Pensive Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X