Four Seasons Houston’s Designer-Reimagined Rooms and Special Experiences Make it a True City Retreat

If the buzz of downtown Houston is your scene, it’s become even better with the reimagining of the city’s premier hotel. Four Seasons Hotel Houston is actually more of a luxury urban oasis than a standard hotel. And after an extensive guest room revamp, and the unveiling of a truly showstopping Presidential Suite and Penthouse in the sky, all orchestrated by world class design force Lauren Rottet, it’s elevated its already sky-high standards.

The reimagined sprawling suites in the sky have everything any power broker could ever need, including an in-suite gym complete with a Peloton Bike. Both the Presidential Suite and Penthouse have been completely redesigned by Rottet and each resides on the 20th floor with sweeping views of Downtown Houston.

“You really feel the vibrancy of the city by being in one of these rooms, as you’re sitting above it,” Tom Segesta, Four Seasons Houston general manager, says. “But then you have the peacefulness of the suites, refueling your soul and emotional tank.”

Both suites boast open living spaces with a dining room and large wet bar for entertaining, spacious bedroom areas with oversized bathrooms and soaking tubs for the ultimate relaxation. And of course the in-suite gym is complete with weights, a Peloton Bike and interactive fitness MIRROR for the ultimate private workout.

In-suite amenities include a Peloton Bike (courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Houston)

“You look at Houston and it’s a welcoming, international city with a relaxed feel and we all enjoy gathering,” Segesta says. “That’s what we tried to create at the hotel. It’s sophisticated and has an international flair.”

From the minute you walk into Four Seasons Houston, before you even step into the comfort of your own room, you see nods of Houston embodied in the design. In fact, the lobby of the hotel has been dubbed Houston’s Living Room because of its approachable environment, featuring warm undertones of dark oak wood, rich saddle leather and antique brass details.

The entire property is truly a destination for both out of town visitors and Houston locals alike, and that is the GM’s favorite part of what they’ve created. From the dark leathers dispersed through the property to the blues nodding to the big Texas skies to even the traces of orange in the carpet to match a Texas sunset. And not to mention the experiences Segesta’s team is committed to creating for the Four Seasons’ guests.

Being in the heart of downtown Houston, within easy walking distance of the Toyota Center, Minute Maid Park, Discovery Green (the city’s showcase park) and some of the best restaurants in the area already make Four Seasons Houston an ideal spot to stay. This extensive designer revamp only adds to the allure. And the sense of being somewhere special.

Of course, Segesta and his team of hospitality experts adds special experiences to that.

The new design reflects a warm and welcoming aesthetic with all guests’ needs thought out to perfection. (courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Houston)

“When you’re traveling, you’re always looking for an experience that’s unique,” Segesta says. “You can go back home and tell people about something that’s different that you got to enjoy.

“A memory is something you own and it’s an honor for us to give someone that.”

One of the most sought after experiences is the Art of Charcuterie Experience, where a Four Seasons chef guides guests through the art of building a picturesque charcuterie board. They will even get as detailed as to what kind of wood should display the culinary assortment.

The Bourbon Steward Experience is also popular. This is an intimate in-room experience where you’ll travel through an odyssey of bourbon history, complete with a tasting and hand-crafted cocktails, of course.

An insider’s tip? The Four Seasons Houston even has bourbon lockers in one of the hotel restaurants, Bayou & Bottle. You can stash your own bottle safely here and ask for it to be unlocked with each visit to the hotel. Talk about a return perk. Of course, that’s just one way in which Segesta and his team make hotel guests feel welcomed in true Houston fashion.

To further their culinary mastery, the hotel recently announced the Fall 2021 opening of Toro Toro in partnership with Richard Sandoval Hospitality. The award-winning global Pan Latin Steakhouse will be in a fully revamped third floor restaurant space, adding to the city’s diverse and rich culinary culture.

To learn more about Four Seasons Houston, its newly designer reimagined guest rooms and suites — and its beyond memorable special experiences — explore the hotel’s full site.