This just in: Farrow & Ball’s first Dallas showroom opens its doors today to the design trade in the Dallas Design District, with plans to open to the public in September. The 5,744-square-foot store carries Farrow & Ball’s full range of paint and wallpapers, and has machines to mix the paint on-site. The showroom offers expert color advice along with in-home color consultations, and there’s also a dedicated space for interior designers.

The 75-year-old English paint and wallpaper brand is known for its gorgeous colors that are complex and full of depth and character — a result of using high levels of pigments. Their palette is restrained to 132 colors — each named something quirky and evocative, such as Dead Salmon, Mouse’s Back, Borrowed Light, and Elephant’s Breath, a hue created by legendary British interior designer John Fowler. The company retires nine colors every few years and introduces nine new ones — stay tuned for any newest colors to drop this Fall.

Farrow & Ball uses long-standing artisanal methods to make its paints, which are crafted from eco-friendly formulas. The company stopped making oil-based paints in 2010, focusing instead on safer water-based finishes with low VOC (volatile organic compounds). Even the paint tins are recycled, and the trees used for its small-batch wallpapers are sourced from sustainable forests. Because their papers are printed with their own low VOC paints, they are certified for use in nurseries, in accordance with Toy Safety Standards. Not that you’d want to remove even a shred of their lavish wallpapers from your walls like Jasmine, Peony, or Wisteria, but should the need arise you can be assured they are totally recyclable, including the paste used to adhere them.

The new Dallas store is the 16th addition to Farrow & Ball’s retail portfolio in North America, and the first to open since 2018. That puts its roster of worldwide showrooms at 60. Longtime local Farrow & Ball stockist, Artifkt, which has carried the brand in the Dallas Design District since 2013, will also continue to offer its paints and wallpapers, both to the trade and public.

The new Farrow & Ball Dallas showroom is located at 1301 Oak Lawn Avenue, Suite 150. Ring them at 214.206.8210, and visit farrow-ball.com for more information.