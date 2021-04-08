Real Thoughts Watching The Real Housewives of Dallas

The stills from this week's episode are no good, so I give you this photo of Dr. Tiffany Moon looking gorgeous and ready to make a point instead. (courtesy of Bravo)

What is there to say about an episode of The Real Housewives of Dallas that starts off with an (unnecessary?) apology and ends with spray painted toilet seats in Broken Bow, Oklahoma? It was… interesting! Honestly, there wasn’t much there, but the women seemed to be having a nice time hanging out with each other and that’s always refreshing to see on Bravo. Well, not all the women. It’s impossible to touch on this episode without mentioning Kary’s verbal takedown of a kindly looking man who, in Kameron’s words, has “amazing hair” (pronounced hay-er). Let Kary be a lesson to us all — don’t drink and shame.

Some thoughts while watching “Bigfoot, Bigger Drama”…

Kary thinks there should be a staff present to help them unpack their hot dogs? During a pandemic? Someone has been studying the Ramona Singer playbook, which should have been locked away on Scary Island.

Why do the women keep calling this camping? There are granite countertops.

Like D’Andra, I too found the process at Girls Gone Wine a little strange. Major Herb Ertlinger fruit wine vibes.

So many Housewives end up writing tell-all books, but the only one I would want to read is D’Andra’s, whose life is a mystery I never want to stop unraveling.

I’m not sure what the ethics are for someone so vehemently against hunting they’d break down a grown man for doing so just after eating a hot dog and just before going fishing, but I’m sure the internet has an opinion on it…

Tiffany’s camo outfit looked very chic and expensive so I will not try to buy it, but I will invest in the umbrella hat she bought on Amazon. Love a sun protectant.

Good for Stephanie for standing up for herself. Now make sure Charles gets an apology. Justice for Charles! And speaking of men with amazing hair, you can read more about him and his Bigfoot journey here.

Given all that’s happened on and off camera, the RHOD reunion, which is always just an audition for who’s coming back next season, is going to be wild. I feel fear and anticipation.