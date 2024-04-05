Enter to Win The Ultimate Four-Night Vacation at Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica

Whatever way you want to spend your vacation in Costa Rica, Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo has it.

We are partnering with Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo to give away the ultimate luxury vacation package in Latin America’s ultimate coastal retreat offering unparalleled access to nature, adventure, and relaxation. One lucky winner and their guests will receive a stay in Central America’s exclusive Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star resort. Whether you’re an adventure traveler, wellness seeker, culinary explorer, or cultural globetrotter, this jaw-dropping vacation package is the most epic way to experience “Pura Vida.”

ONE LUCKY WINNER WILL RECEIVE: (Total prize value over $33,000)

– Four Nights at a three-bedroom Prieta Bay Villa at Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo

– Two Signature Massages at Four Seasons Spa

– Private Monkey Spotting Tour

– Breakfast Included during stay

– $600 Dining Credit

– $1,500 Resort Credit (Can be applied to activities, golf, concierge, and dining)

– Ground Transportation in Costa Rica

ENTER NOW TO WIN:

*Bonus: For an extra entry, follow @papercitydallas + @papercityhouston + @papercityfortworth + @papercitythewoodlands + @tribeza and @fscostarica on Instagram!

*Terms and Conditions: Three Bedroom Villa includes two king beds and two double beds reflecting occupancy of 2 adults + 2 kids or 3 adults. Blackout dates apply including major holidays, only applicable from June 1 to Oct. 31. Prize does not include tips and gratuity. Airfare not included. Prize cannot be exchanged with any other Four Seasons Property. NO PURCHASE REQUIRED. U.S., 21+. Void where prohibited. Ends 5pm CT on April 25, 2024. The winner will be contacted directly by our PaperCity team via Email.