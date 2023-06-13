The Ultimate Guide to Celebrating Fourth of July 2023 Across North Texas

Addison's Kaboom Town has one of the best firework shows in the country. (Courtesy of Visit Addison)

Whether your favorite part of the 4th is the food, fireworks, or Dallas pool parties, we’re breaking down the big events for your ultimate guide to the Fourth of July in North Texas.

Fair Park Fourth

On Tuesday (July 4) from 4:30 pm to 10 pm, this annual fireworks event returns to Fair Park. Presented by Regions Bank, the free event includes local market vendors, live music, entertainment, food trucks, and concessions. Cotton Bowl Stadium is the prime spot to watch the sky light up with the biggest fireworks show in Dallas.

Irving’s Independence Day Celebration

Celebrate July Fourth this year with Irving’s Sparks & Stripes. The annual event features a parade that starts on Tuesday at 9 am in the Heritage District, followed by live music and fireworks at Levy Event Plaza at 6 pm. Downtown Fever will hit the Las Colinas Stage at 8 pm and the fireworks and drone show will start at 9:15 pm.

Addison Kaboom Town

On Wednesday, July 3, head to Addison Circle Park for one of the best fireworks shows in the country. From 5 pm to 11 pm, the free event features live music from Razzmajazz Dixie Jazz Band, ensemble bands of the 36th Infantry Division, and Emerald City. Fireworks start at 9:30 pm.

Fort Worth’s Fourth

Head to Panther Island Pavilion on July 4 at 5 pm for Fort Worth’s biggest fireworks celebration. The free event includes festival food, drinks, kids’ activities, live music, and more.

Old City Park’s 4th of July Celebration

On Monday, July 4, head to Old City Park (formerly Dallas Heritage Village) for its annual Independence Day event. Starting at 2 pm, there will be food, drinks, music, games, and more. Entry tickets can be purchased here.

Klyde Warren Park’s Independence Day Celebration

On July 1 at 7 pm, Klyde Warren Park is hosting a Fourth of July celebration with patriotic tunes leading up to a fireworks show. Angel White, Prophets and Outlaws, and DJ Lucy Wrubel will perform. The event concludes at 10 pm.

Fourth Fest at Virgin Hotels Dallas

From noon to 10 pm on July 4, you can book a spot at this favorite Dallas rooftop pool for a Fourth of July celebration. The day will feature DJ entertainment, live bands, barbecue bites, and more. Tickets will be released soon.