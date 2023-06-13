Culture / Entertainment

The Ultimate Guide to Celebrating Fourth of July 2023 Across North Texas

Fireworks, Live Music, Parades, Pool Parties, and More

BY // 06.13.23
Fourth of July Dallas 4th

Addison's Kaboom Town has one of the best firework shows in the country. (Courtesy of Visit Addison)

Whether your favorite part of the 4th is the food, fireworks, or Dallas pool parties, we’re breaking down the big events for your ultimate guide to the Fourth of July in North Texas.

Fair Park Fourth

On Tuesday (July 4) from 4:30 pm to 10 pm, this annual fireworks event returns to Fair Park. Presented by Regions Bank, the free event includes local market vendors, live music, entertainment, food trucks, and concessions. Cotton Bowl Stadium is the prime spot to watch the sky light up with the biggest fireworks show in Dallas.

 

Irving’s Independence Day Celebration

Celebrate July Fourth this year with Irving’s Sparks & Stripes. The annual event features a parade that starts on Tuesday at 9 am in the Heritage District, followed by live music and fireworks at Levy Event Plaza at 6 pm.  Downtown Fever will hit the Las Colinas Stage at 8 pm and the fireworks and drone show will start at 9:15 pm.

 

Addison’s Kaboom Town is known to be one of the biggest fireworks shows in the country.

Addison Kaboom Town

On Wednesday, July 3, head to Addison Circle Park for one of the best fireworks shows in the country. From 5 pm to 11 pm, the free event features live music from Razzmajazz Dixie Jazz Band, ensemble bands of the 36th Infantry Division, and Emerald City. Fireworks start at 9:30 pm.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023

 

Fort Worth’s Fourth

Head to Panther Island Pavilion on July 4 at 5 pm for Fort Worth’s biggest fireworks celebration. The free event includes festival food, drinks, kids’ activities, live music, and more.

 

Old City Park
Old City Park is hosting its annual Fourth of July Block Party this year. (Courtesy)

Old City Park’s 4th of July Celebration

On Monday, July 4, head to Old City Park (formerly Dallas Heritage Village) for its annual Independence Day event. Starting at 2 pm, there will be food, drinks, music, games, and more. Entry tickets can be purchased here.

 

Klyde Warren Park’s Independence Day Celebration

On July 1 at 7 pm, Klyde Warren Park is hosting a Fourth of July celebration with patriotic tunes leading up to a fireworks show. Angel White, Prophets and Outlaws, and DJ Lucy Wrubel will perform. The event concludes at 10 pm.

 

Virgin Hotels Dallas Pool
The Pool Club at Virgin Hotels Dallas offers incredible views of the skyline. (Courtesy of Virgin Hotels)

Fourth Fest at Virgin Hotels Dallas

From noon to 10 pm on July 4, you can book a spot at this favorite Dallas rooftop pool for a Fourth of July celebration. The day will feature DJ entertainment, live bands, barbecue bites, and more. Tickets will be released soon.

Featured Events
LEARN MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
150 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

150 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
150 Sugarberry Circle
5863 Farwell Drive
Westbury South, Brays Oaks
FOR SALE

5863 Farwell Drive
Houston, TX

$270,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
5863 Farwell Drive
2112 Goldsmith Street
Southgate - Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2112 Goldsmith Street
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2112 Goldsmith Street
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Galleria
FOR SALE

5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$595,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
12924 Kingsbridge Lane
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12924 Kingsbridge Lane
Houston, TX

$395,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
12924 Kingsbridge Lane
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$329,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,995,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
2010B W 14th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2010B W 14th Street
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2010B W 14th Street
22 Robin Run Drive
The Woodlands
FOR SALE

22 Robin Run Drive
The Woodlands, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
22 Robin Run Drive
42 Sugarberry Circle
Memorial
FOR SALE

42 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
42 Sugarberry Circle
10806 Silver Shield Way
Spring/Klein/Tomball
FOR SALE

10806 Silver Shield Way
Tomball, TX

$392,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10806 Silver Shield Way
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$329,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
Cypress
FOR SALE

19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
Cypress, TX

$6,500 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
2102 Tangley Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2102 Tangley Street
Houston, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2102 Tangley Street
2205 Arlington Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2205 Arlington Street
Houston, TX

$920,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2205 Arlington Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
1111 Bering Drive #605
St. Clair, Galleria
FOR SALE

1111 Bering Drive #605
Houston, TX

$215,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1111 Bering Drive #605
7 Gessner Road
Whispering Oaks, Memorial
FOR SALE

7 Gessner Road
Houston, TX

$820,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
7 Gessner Road
Presented by Bernstein Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X