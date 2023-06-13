Discover Perpetual Potency with Noble Panacea — One of the Most Scientifically Advanced Names in Skincare

The brand teases the announcement of another new, groundbreaking innovation in September 2023 to support The Absolute and The Brilliant Collections.

Dallasites have the opportunity to experience Noble Panacea for themselves during the brand’s highly-anticipated activation at Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center this summer.

The signature Cleansing Balm and Exfoliating Refiner are some of the brand's most popular products.

Noble Panacea currently has four collections: The Absolute, The Brilliant, The Exceptional and The New Elemental.

Noble Panacea is the only skincare brand to have a founder who is a Noble Prize Winning Chemist leading its research and development, as well as formulations.

Noble Panacea’s groundbreaking and innovative technology, the Organic Super Molecule Vessel (OSMV), sets the brand and its skincare masterpieces apart from all other competitors on the market.

It’s hard to find another place as obsessed with skincare as Dallas. The city abounds with fresh and perfectly maintained faces. This summer, Dallasites have the chance to experience one of the most prestigious names in skincare: Noble Panacea.

Noble Panacea was founded by Sir Fraser Stoddart, a Nobel Laureate in Chemistry. His discovery of the brand’s groundbreaking and innovative technology, the Organic Super Molecule Vessel (OSMV™), sets Noble Panacea and its skincare masterpieces apart from all other competitors on the market.

Noble Panacea is the only skincare brand to have a founder who is a Nobel Prize Winning Chemist leading its research and development, as well as formulations. It is Sir Fraser Stoddart’s expertise that produces the brand’s unparalleled results.

OSMV™ delivers active ingredient penetration of more than 200 percent. And, the OSMV™ hosts and protects highly concentrated active ingredients at the molecular level. This unique vessel allows for delivery without cross-interaction of the ingredients, which is critically important to the efficacy of skincare because ingredients do not always formulate well with each other, which can cause degradation of the ingredient, irritation on the skin, lack of results or unclean formulation practices. No one has time for that.

The science behind OSMV™ prevents this cross-integration and is 10 times smaller than a skin cell delivering with precision. Plus, OSMV™ is made from biodegradable carbohydrates and fatty acids, which are most accepted by the body without irritation or disruption. OSMV™ provides a plethora of results while staying true to Noble Panacea’s core values of responsible beauty in clean formulations, high efficacy, and sustainable/refillable packaging — all while providing the utmost luxurious experience.

Noble Panacea currently has four collections: THE ABSOLUTE, THE BRILLIANT, THE EXCEPTIONAL and The New Elemental. The brand’s hero products include THE ABSOLUTE Intense Renewal Serum and THE EXCEPTIONAL Chronobiology Sleep Mask. For the current summer season, Noble Panacea is focusing on helping its clients battle travel, sun exposure and climatic changes — all which can be difficult on the skin.

“For these instances, I recommend the Chronobiology Sleep Mask which works with your skin’s own circadian rhythm to detox, repair and nourish,” says Dawn Hilarczyk, Noble Panacea’s Head of Global Sales and Education. “You literally wake up with different skin than when you went to bed. And, of course, a must-have for me is either THE BRILLIANT Prime Radiance Serum or THE ABSOLUTE Intense Renewal Serum.”

On Wednesday, June 14 and Thursday, June 15, Dallasites have the opportunity to experience Noble Panacea for themselves during the brand’s highly-anticipated activation at Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center.

PaperCity readers get an exclusive gift with purchase during this event.

Attendees will experience a bespoke high-tech treatment (the brand’s groundbreaking Skin Initialization treatment) followed by a curation of products from its four powerful collections. Uniquely tailored to each person’s skin concerns, the treatment will include deep cleansing, gentle exfoliation and restorative LED light therapy in order to deliver a firm, smooth and glowing complexion for long-lasting, healthy looking radiance.

The brand’s signature Cleansing Balm and Exfoliating Refiner is also the perfect duo. The extremely moisturizing balm does not cause breakouts and the gentle microdosed refiner is not abrasive, helping to prevent skin irritation and creating a noticeable, positive difference in the skin after just one use.

PaperCity got a sneak peek at the brand’s famous facial and products, including its signature Cleansing Balm and Exfoliating Refiner. “The balm was extremely moisturizing and did not cause breakouts and the liquid exfoliator was not abrasive,” says PaperCity Publisher Monica Bickers. I could tell the products were helping to prevent skin irritation and creating a noticeable, positive difference in my skin.”

In terms of what’s next for Noble Panacea, the brand is currently launching its Hydrating Preparation Essence within THE ELEMENTAL Collection in order to peak hydration performance while cleansing. And, the company teases the announcement of another new, groundbreaking innovation in September 2023 to support THE ABSOLUTE and THE BRILLIANT Collections. Stay tuned.

Click HERE to book your appointment and your gift with purchase exclusive to PaperCity readers.