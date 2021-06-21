Addison's Kaboom Town has one of the best firework shows in the country. Courtesy of Visit Addison via Facebook

This year, the Fourth of July parties and celebrations are back in action. Whether your favorite part of Independence Day is the food, fireworks, or Dallas pool parties, we’re breaking down the big events for your ultimate guide to Fourth of July in North Texas.

Addison Kaboom Town

Kaboom Town is back this year (after holding a virtual-only event last year) with incredible fireworks and freedom flyovers starting at 7:30 pm on July 3. Although the event is free (per usual), you must register in advance for your spot at Addison Circle Park as capacity is limited this year. And if you can’t make it in person, the fireworks will be livestreamed starting at 9:30 pm. Live music will start at 5 pm with Manhattan Band and Walk This Way (an Aerosmith tribute band) will perform at 7:30 pm.

Irving’s Independence Day Celebration

Celebrate July Fourth this year with Irving Brings Back the Spark. The two-day event begins on July 3 with a 9 am parade starting at City Hall. And then of course, on the Fourth, there will be fireworks and live music at Levy Event Plaza beginning at 6 pm. Look forward to more than 15 food vendors, a kid’s area, and a beer garden for sips. If you prefer to hang out at Toyota Music Factory instead, there will be a livestream of the event at The Texas Lottery Plaza or you can watch at home.

Attend an Old Fashioned Fourth of July at Dallas Heritage Festival. (Courtesy)

Old Fashioned Fourth of July at Dallas Heritage Village

Don’t miss the historic Dallas Heritage Village’s Old Fashioned Fourth event on Sunday, July 4 from 10 am to 4 pm. The family-friendly event will feature games, Smokey Ray’s BBQ, Kona Ice, and more. And new this year, half of the ticket proceeds will be going to Vogel Alcove, an organization that provides services to families and children experiencing homelessness in Dallas.

Fort Worth’s Fourth

Taking place at Panther Island Pavilion, Fort Worth is going big this year with its massive fireworks show and festival including food, drinks, and live music. Gates open at 6 pm and fireworks begin at 9:30 pm for the free event on July 4.

Frisco Freedom Fest includes a Party in the Plaza and fireworks on July 4. (Courtesy)

Frisco Freedom Fest

Frisco Freedom Fest is celebrating July Fourth this year with food, music, and a fireworks finale watch party at City Hall. Starting at 4 pm, the family-friendly Party in the Plaza will feature a community stage with local dancers, singers, bands, and Taste of Frisco, where some of the area’s best restaurants will serve up their most popular dishes. Fireworks begin at 9:45 pm. Also, there will also be a Hotter ‘n Firecrackers 5k and glow run on the evening of July 3.

Plano’s All American Fourth

In Plano, make sure to check out the All American Fourth and fireworks event in-person or online. Starting at 6 pm on Sunday, the in-person event takes place at Red Tail Pavilion at Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve. Bring blankets or lawn chairs and watch the fireworks at 9:30 pm. The livestream show will also be available to watch from the comfort of anywhere.

The Lorenzo Hotel has a fun pool with cabanas and a bar. (Courtesy of Lorenzo Hotel)

July Fourth Sip-N-Swim at Lorenzo Hotel

Head to the Cedars’ Lorenzo Hotel this Independence Day at noon through 7 pm for a pool party. DJ Blake Ward will be spinning tunes (starting at 2 pm), and the Relativity Bar will be serving summer cocktails and bites. Loungers are first come, first serve, but you can pre-book a cabana for your private party. A day pass costs $50 per person and includes one drink ticket.

CANVAS Dallas “FADED” July Fourth Pool Party

For $25 per person this July Fourth, head to CANVAS Hotel for a pool party featuring a line-up of DJs, food, and drinks on the rooftop. The event is 21 years old and up.

Texas Ale Project Brews & Fireworks

On Sunday starting at noon, attend the free Brews & Fireworks bash at Texas Ale Project in the Design District. There will be a viewing party of Dallas fireworks with hot dogs and craft beer.