The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Texas Summer Jam, Pilates in Plano, and a Significant Film Festival

Things are finally getting back to normal as live music events and indoor film festivals return to Dallas. But there’s plenty of variety this weekend — attend a seafood restaurant’s 11th anniversary, celebrate a popular fitness studio’s North Texas expansion, or explore a dinosaur wonderland. These are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

Texas Summer Jam at Toyota Music Factory

Live music is officially back at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. First up, Houston-native Robert Earl Keen is headlining Texas Summer Jam this Saturday night. Other performers include Hayes Carll, Kat Hasty, and Triston Marez taking the stage starting at 6:30 pm. And if you get there early (at 3:30 pm), you can catch David Adam Byrnes and Cody Hibbard on Texas Lottery Plaza.

“Swan Song” stars Udo Kier as a retired hairdresser. (Photo by Chris Stephens)

Oak Cliff Film Festival

The 10th annual film festival in Oak Cliff begins this Thursday, June 24, and will host movie screenings through Sunday, June 27. View our 5 Must-See Films at Oak Cliff Film Festival to learn more about what’s playing at Texas Theatre and beyond. Tickets can be purchased here.

Celebrate DIVE Coastal Cuisine’s 11th anniversary with complimentary cocktails and charcuterie. (Photo by Claire Hogan)

DIVE Coastal Cuisine’s 11th Anniversary Party

This Saturday, from 4 pm to 6 pm, head to this Snider Plaza favorite to celebrate 11 years of DIVE’s healthy and flavorful seafood. The free event includes complimentary cocktails and charcuterie and a free T-shirt with any order.

SHOP DE BEERS Swipe

































Next

The Lakewood location of Session Pilates. (courtesy)

SESSION Pilates Plano Pre-Opening Extravaganza

Head to the Box Garden at Legacy Hall this Saturday (10 am) for a 50-minute mat (led by class ounder and owner Brittany Grignon) to celebrate the opening of Session Pilates Plano. Tickets cost $30 each and include a swag bag, mimosa, and $15 “Hall Pass” to enjoy brunch at Legacy Hall. $5 from each ticket will also go to The Family Place, a non-profit that helps victims of family violence in North Texas.

Olympic Day

In Irving-Las Colinas this weekend, you can attend the first-ever Olympic Day. A vast variety of sporting events include 10k, 5k, and fun run races, skateboarding, water polo, table tennis, basketball, archery, volleyball, and cricket. The extravaganza features demos, exhibitions, and participatory events for those looking to compete. Register for events here.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition opens this week at Grandscape in The Colony. (Courtesy)

Jurassic World: The Exhibition at Grandscape

In The Colony beginning this week, get up close and personal with dinosaurs during Jurassic World: The Exhibition. Located at new development Grandscape, the experience includes 20,000 square feet of life-sized dinosaurs and themed environments from Netflix’s Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. Tickets start at $30 for adults and $20 for kids under 16. The exhibit will be on display until September 5.

Celebrate Independence Day early at Allen’s USA Celebration this Saturday. (Courtesy)

Market Street Allen USA Celebration

Fourth of July may not officially be until next weekend, but the city of Allen is celebrating early this Saturday with their annual event at Celebration Park. From 7 pm to 10 pm, listen to musical performances by Eli Mosley and Emerald City Band. Fireworks will go off at 9:30 pm.

Klyde Warren Park’s Independence Day Celebration

This Dallas park is also getting in on early Independence Day celebrations. The free event, held on Saturday from 6 pm to 10 pm, will feature patriotic tunes, food trucks, family activities, and a fireworks show on the Park’s East Lawn.