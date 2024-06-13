Breaking Down the Biggest Fourth of July Celebrations Across North Texas

Addison's Kaboom Town has one of the best firework shows in the country. (Courtesy of Visit Addison)

Whether your favorite part of the 4th is the food, fireworks, or drone shows, we’re breaking down the biggest events for your ultimate guide to the Fourth of July in North Texas.

Fair Park Fourth

On Thursday, July 4 from 4:30 pm to 10 pm, Fair Park will host its annual Fourth of July celebration. Presented by Regions Bank, the free event includes local market vendors, live music, hands-on activities for kids, entertainment, food trucks, and concessions. Cotton Bowl Stadium is the prime spot to watch the sky light up with the biggest fireworks show in Dallas.

Irving’s Independence Day Celebration

Celebrate July Fourth this year with Irving’s Sparks & Stripes. The annual event features fireworks and drones at Levy Event Plaza on Wednesday, July 3 from 7 to 10 pm, and a parade through the Heritage District on July 4 at 9 am. Following the parade, there will be live music, games, a pie-eating contest, and more.

Allen USA

On Saturday, June 29 from 6 pm to 10 pm, the city of Allen is hosting its annual Fourth of July celebration at Celebration Park. There will be live music from Infinite Journey and opening act Straight Tequila Night, food trucks, and one of the largest fireworks displays in North Texas. Make sure to reserve your spot with a free ticket.

Fort Worth’s Fourth

Panther Island Pavilion will host its 17th Independence Day celebration on July 4 at 5 pm. The free event includes festival food, drinks, kids’ activities, live music, and more.

Arlington Independence Day Parade & Fireworks

Light Up Arlington takes place on Saturday, June 29 from 6 pm to 10:30 pm with fireworks beginning at 9:50 pm. Festivities include local music acts across four stages around Downtown Arlington, kids activities, food trucks, vendors, and more. On July 4 at 9 am, the annual Independence Day parade will take place with a theme of “Home Run for Heroes” this year.

Gifts for Dad Swipe

















Next

Addison Kaboom Town

One of the best fireworks shows in the country returns to Addison Circle Park on Wednesday, July 3 from 5 pm to 11 pm. Celebrate 40 years of the famed North Texas event with live music from Big City Outlaws and Emerald City Band, as well as the Addison Kaboom Town! fireworks at 9:30 pm.

Klyde Warren Park’s Independence Day Celebration

On Saturday, June 29 from 7 pm to 9 pm, head to Klyde Warren Park for this free, family-friendly Fourth of July event. There will be activations and food trucks to explore.

Star-Spangled Spectacular

The Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center hosts its annual Star-Spangled Spectacular on July 4 at 1 pm. The Dallas Winds will perform an unforgettable afternoon of patriotic tunes with hot dogs, ice cream, and indoor fireworks.

Frisco Freedom Fest

On July 3 and 4, the Dallas suburb is celebrating Independence Day all weekend long. Wednesday kicks things off with a Party in the U.S.A. 5K run, a Dachshund dash, a patriotic pet parade, an annual corn hole tournament, and a new Texas ice cream festival. Then on Thursday, there will be live music, a car show, kids activities, and a 20-minute fireworks show.

All American 4th in Plano

Head to Plano’s Oak Point Park (where they put on the incredible hot air balloon festival each year) on July 4 at 6 pm for fireworks, food, and games. Bring a lawn chair and blanket to catch the show that begins at 9:30 pm. The event is open to the public, but pets are not allowed.

Grapevine’s July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza

Each year, Grapevine puts on an incredible fireworks show at Grapevine Lake. Stay tuned for more details on this year’s event.