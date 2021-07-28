The Best Parks in Dallas for Walks, Picnics, and Play

Dallas hasn’t always been known for its nature. But, with the development of two new parks downtown (with more on the way) and historic green spaces that have been around for decades, we’re starting to become a park city (beyond, well, the Park Cities). From walking trails and lakes to places to work well outdoors, these are the best parks to visit in Dallas.

West End Square

607 Corbin Street

The newest green destination in Dallas, this West End park just opened in the historic area this March. The .78-acre space took over a former parking lot (a win!) and boasts swinging benches, ping pong, and foosball tables. You can also come work outside at the 50-foot-long table equipped with charging stations and Wi-Fi. Designed by landscape architect James Corner of Field Operations, the space includes a water feature and greenery as well.

Pacific Plaza Pavilion, photographed by Parrish Ruiz Develasco, SWA Group, Zahner Metals, HKS Architects

Pacific Plaza

401 N. Harwood Street

Another relatively new spot downtown, this 3.7-acre park opened in 2019 and offers colorful swings, a large lawn area, and seating areas in the middle of the city. Designed by SWA, the space includes a pavilion created by the architects at HKS. It was the first of four new parks (including West End Square) that will open downtown. Next, Carpenter Park — slated to open in 2021 at 2201 Pacific Avenue — will be a 5.6-acre park with a basketball court and dog park. Harwood Park will follow, breaking grown in late 2021.

Klyde Warren Park. (Courtesy of DAD)

Klyde Warren Park

2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway

One of the most recognizable parks in Dallas, Klyde Warren is a 5.2-acre space in downtown over the freeway. Opened in 2012, this park is frequented for its many food trucks, massive lawn space (perfect for workout classes and live music), and family-friendly activities. The unique, glass-encased restaurant space (designed by architect Thomas Phifer) will soon be home to a Mi Cocina. An estimated $100 million expansion of the park is also slated to be completed by 2024.

You’d be amazed by all the surfaces you touch while enjoying Uptown’s public spaces, like Griggs Park.

Griggs Park

2200 Hugo Street

Tucked away in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood, Griggs is a 7.4-acre open-air reprieve. You’ll often find dog owners playing with their pups or shooting hoops on the half-court basketball court right by I-75. Since opening in 1915, the park has been renovated with benches, children’s playgrounds, and added greenery.

White Rock Lake is one of the most popular spots in Dallas for kayaking and paddle boarding. (Courtesy of For the Love of the Lake)

White Rock Lake Park

8300 E. Lawther Drive

One of the biggest parks in Dallas, White Rock includes almost 2,000 acres of space including the lake, walking and biking trails, picnic areas, a dog park, and blackland prairie. You’ll always find tons of people at the East Dallas spot on the 9.33-mile trail or kayaking on the lake.

Lakeside Park in Highland Park is home to these teddy bear statues. (Courtesy of Highland Park, TX)

Lakeside Park

4601 Lakeside Drive

Home to the Instagram-worthy giant teddy bear statues, this Highland Park city park is a picturesque spot for walking around the creek or picnicking on the grass along Lakeside Drive. The 14-acre park is located along Turtle Creek between Beverly Drive and Armstrong Parkway. It’s very scenic with a bridge over the Turtle Creek Dam, views of palacial Highland Park estates, and the Read Memorial — just be mindful not to step into the many photoshoots visitors set up in the park.

Flag Pole Hill Park’s playground is the first all-inclusive park in the city of Dallas. (Courtesy of Parks for Downtown Dallas)

Flag Pole Hill Park

8015 Doran Circle

A 107-acre park just north of White Rock Lake, this spot is special as it includes an all-inclusive playground courtesy of pro-golfer Jordan Spieth. Dallas’ “first true all-abilities playground,” the space offers opportunities for cognitive development, as well as physical development. The park also includes picnic tables, trails, green space to explore, and the occasional concert.

Lake Cliff Park is just north of Bishop Arts. (Photo by Madison Mask)

Lake Cliff Park

300 E. Colorado Boulevard

Located just northeast of the Bishop Arts District, this 45-acre park offers tennis courts, architectural gems, and more surrounding a sunken lake. Opened in 1906 as a private amusement park, the city of Dallas eventually purchased the space in 1914. Local landscape architect Wynne B. Woodruff designed the rose garden that the park is so well known for.

Turtle Creek Park has been around for 128 years. (Courtesy of Turtle Creek Conservancy)

Turtle Creek Park

3333 Turtle Creek Park

Nestled in between Hall Street/Cedar Springs and Lemmon, this quiet park is home to Arlington Hall, a beautiful wedding and events venue in the 20-acre park. The space includes a picturesque bridge, a pond, and walking trails as well.