There’s Never Been A Better Time to Visit Fredericksburg

Texas Hill Country is alive with the smells and sights of spring. If you’re planning a trip to the wine mecca of the Lone Star State, there has never been a better time to visit Fredericksburg — especially if you’re able to make the trip midweek.

While it’s always a good time to visit the quaint German town, visiting Fredericksburg during the week (Sunday through Thursday) provides many perks to its visitors. Think: more room at tasting rooms, shorter waits at restaurants, relaxed shopping, and more options for lodging. Fredericksburg has more than 1,500 vacation rentals, as well as 20 hotels and inns, so you’re sure to find something that fits your group. From a romantic couples getaway to a family vacation to a college reunion, there’s a house or inn for every occasion.

Speaking of romance, there’s nothing quite like Fredericksburg at night. As the song goes, the stars at night are big and bright… especially in Fredericksburg and the Texas Hill Country. The area offers night sky enthusiasts one of the best places to stargaze in the state. Fredericksburg is an International Dark Sky Community, so it’s safe to say the area’s night skies produce an amazing stargazing experience. It’s also home to two International Dark Sky Parks, Enchanted Rock State Natural Area and Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park, that regularly hold stargazing events.

If you’d rather shop than stargaze, Fredericksburg is home to more than 150 locally owned shops, boutiques and art galleries. With a wide range of shops, you’re sure to find something new for you, your home, friends or family. Insider tip: be sure to check out the Warehouse District to find unique home goods and antiques.

No matter when you decide to visit, be sure to start your visit with a stop at the town’s Visitor Information Center. You’ll be able to talk with its knowledgeable staff to make the most out of your time in town, get free maps and brochures, watch a 10-minute overview video, and enjoy free parking and Wi-Fi.

Stars, shopping, and sauvignon blanc — it’s all waiting for you in Fredericksburg.