How to Spend a Magical Holiday Getaway in Fredericksburg

With Fredericksburg’s 150 locally-owned shops, boutiques and art galleries, you’re sure to find the perfect gift for everyone on the list.

Rent a pair of skates and jump on the ice-skating rink in the center of town.

Fredericksburg’s German Christmas Pyramid was the first large-scale version of its kind in the United States.

Take a stroll down Main Street at night and be transported to a Winter Wonderland.

Small towns are charming all year long, but there’s something about a quaint holiday getaway. From the friendly people to the small shops and their flickering lights, you’re quickly transported to a holiday movie set. Luckily for Texans, quaint and historic Fredericksburg is just around the corner in the stunning Texas Hill Country.

Here’s your ultimate guide to a holiday staycation in arguably one of the prettiest towns in the nation.

Holiday Things To Do

From November 22 through January 6, you can attend Fredericksburg’s Christmas Nights of Lights. The nightly lighting ceremony anchored in the town’s German heritage features carols, town history, and a grand finale countdown as the town’s square, Marktplatz, is transformed into a holiday wonderland. Talk about some serious holiday magic.

Embrace Fredericksburg’s German roots and visit its 26-foot tall authentic German Christmas Pyramid (or Weihnachtspyramide) and 30-foot tall Community Christmas tree, which serves as the centerpieces to a holiday décor-lined Main Street that looks straight out of a Hallmark Christmas movie. Christmas Pyramids date back to the 16th century and are an art form that many believe evolved into the current custom of a Christmas tree. Fredericksburg’s German Christmas Pyramid was the first large-scale version of its kind in the United States.

Is it really the holidays without ice skating? For a little family fun, hop on the ice at Eisbahn – Fredericksburg’s outdoor ice-skating rink — from November 19 through January 1. No skates? No worries, rentals are available.

If you’re looking to shop until you drop or knock some more people off your holiday shopping list, you’ve come to the right place. With Fredericksburg’s 150 locally-owned shops, boutiques, and art galleries, you’re sure to find the perfect gift for everyone on the list. Who says Santa needs the North Pole when Fredericksburg is so much closer?

Eat, Drink, and Be Merry

Fredericksburg is in the heart of Texas Wine and Hill Country so, as you can imagine, there’s no shortage of outstanding food and beverage options.

For oenophiles, Fredericksburg and the Texas Wine Country offer plenty of holiday-themed activities, including the Christmas Wine Affair. This event sells out weeks ahead of time (so make sure to book ASAP) and grants you full complimentary tastings at four wineries per day and special discounts at 40 participating wineries.

Discover the latest releases from the 50-plus wineries of the Texas Hill Country by booking a tour. Or, simply taste your way along Fredericksburg’s Urban Wine Trail.

Restaurants in Fredericksburg are just as flavorful as the town and its heritage. From German food to Texas barbecue, you’ll find a taste of everything. Most restaurants are farm-to-table given Fredericksburg’s agricultural roots, ensuring you enjoy the freshest and most local cuisine available. Eaker Barbecue, Hill & Vine and Otto’s German Bistro are just a handful of favorites.

Where to Stay

Make a cozy, holiday staycation out of your trip to Fredericksburg and settle in for a few days. The town has all different types of accommodations to fit your preference, from quaint local hotels to nearly 1,500 vacation rentals.

True to theme, many of the area’s local hotels decorate for the season and provide the perfect, picturesque backdrop for your trip. From tree houses to bed and breakfasts, the options are endless to spend time with family, enjoy holiday meals, and get away from the hectic holiday city rush.

Plus, if you’re looking for a unique last-minute gift, give the joy of a Fredericksburg getaway. The memories of a shared experience together can last a lifetime.

In this often busy holiday season, it is important to plan by booking your lodging, restaurant, and attraction choices in advance of arrival. To plan a holiday trip to the Texas Hill Country or to make plans for a trip to the area in 2023, go to VisitFredericksburgTX.com.