View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Masks, made by refugee artisans, headed to hospitals
Paula Minnis, Gaia founder, organized the mask-making effort.
Refugee artisans making masks.
Photo Apr 04, 4 53 03 PM
Hospital workers wearing masks made by refugees
Hospital workers gather to unbox new masks made by refugee women
A hospital worker wearing a mask made by the refugees
Hospital workers wearing masks made by refugee artisans
01
08

Masks, made by refugee artisans, headed to hospitals

02
08

Paula Minnis, Gaia founder, organized the mask-making effort.

03
08

Refugee artisans making masks.

04
08

A refugee artisan holds up a mask she has made.

05
08

Hospital workers wearing masks made by refugees

06
08

Hospital workers gather to unbox new masks made by refugee women

07
08

A hospital worker wearing a mask made by the refugees

08
08

Hospital workers wearing masks made by refugee artisans

Masks, made by refugee artisans, headed to hospitals
Paula Minnis, Gaia founder, organized the mask-making effort.
Refugee artisans making masks.
Photo Apr 04, 4 53 03 PM
Hospital workers wearing masks made by refugees
Hospital workers gather to unbox new masks made by refugee women
A hospital worker wearing a mask made by the refugees
Hospital workers wearing masks made by refugee artisans
Culture / Newsy

Gaia’s Talented Refugees are Donating Thousands of Artisan Made Masks Across the Country

Giving Back, Full-Circle

BY // 04.16.20
Masks, made by refugee artisans, headed to hospitals
Paula Minnis, Gaia founder, organized the mask-making effort.
Refugee artisans making masks.
A refugee artisan holds up a mask she has made.
Hospital workers wearing masks made by refugees
Hospital workers gather to unbox new masks made by refugee women
A hospital worker wearing a mask made by the refugees
Hospital workers wearing masks made by refugee artisans
1
8

Masks, made by refugee artisans, headed to hospitals

2
8

Paula Minnis, Gaia founder, organized the mask-making effort.

3
8

Refugee artisans making masks.

4
8

A refugee artisan holds up a mask she has made.

5
8

Hospital workers wearing masks made by refugees

6
8

Hospital workers gather to unbox new masks made by refugee women

7
8

A hospital worker wearing a mask made by the refugees

8
8

Hospital workers wearing masks made by refugee artisans

Armed with sewing machines and fabric, refugee artisans in Dallas are giving back during the COVID-19 crisis by making masks for frontline hospital workers in need. The women are all former Gaia employees, a homegrown artisan brand that shuttered last year. Gaia refugees were brought to Dallas through the International Rescue Committee and come from such countries as Syria, Afghanistan, Burma, Congo, Iraq, and Tunisia.

“After the opportunities the artisans have been given in our country, they’re grateful for the chance to make a vital contribution,” says Gaia founder Paula Minnis. “It has worked out perfectly because they were already equipped to sew from home.”

Refugee artisans with masks they’re sewn at home. gaia
Refugee artisans with masks they’ve sewn at home.

The Gaia masks are made out of donated fabric from the closed children’s store Little Bean, owned by Bianca Watson. A GoFundMe effort to pay the refugees’ wages and other related expenses has already exceeded its $9,000 goal. Click here to contribute.

Minnis launched the mask-making initiative after friends forwarded her a moving letter written mid-March by two physicians to Dallas County Officials, asking for help obtaining donated personal protection equipment. Hospitals around the country are facing a critical shortage of masks and other protective equipment as the COVID-19 crisis continues.

At least 1,000 masks made by former Gaia artisans have already been donated to 22 different medical facilities around the country, including nine in Texas. A hospital in Canada has also received masks. With the funds raised so far, one thousand more masks can be made and shipped out, Minnis says.

Hospital workers wearing masks made by refugees gaia
Hospital workers wearing masks made by refugees

Although the masks are not medical grade, they are designed to specifications provided by a physician and are intended to be worn over N95 masks to prolong their use. The Gaia masks also washable.

VIEW ART

Swipe
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - DALLAS
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - DALLAS
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - DALLAS
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - DALLAS
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - DALLAS
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - DALLAS
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - DALLAS
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - DALLAS
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - DALLAS
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - DALLAS

If you’re a medical worker in need of masks, email paula@gaiaforwomen.com.

When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
1620 South Boulevard
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

1620 South Boulevard
Houston, TX

$2,300,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
1620 South Boulevard
6415 Belmont
West University Place
FOR SALE

6415 Belmont
West University, TX

$2,490,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
6415 Belmont
7006 River Rapids Lane
Spring
FOR SALE

7006 River Rapids Lane
Spring, TX

$347,900 Learn More about this property
Jason Knebel
This property is listed by: Jason Knebel (713) 232-9712 Email Realtor
7006 River Rapids Lane
1341 Omar Street
Heights
FOR SALE

1341 Omar Street
Houston, TX

$870,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
1341 Omar Street
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X