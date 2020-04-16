View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Culture / Entertainment

The Best Comedy Podcasts to Listen to Right Now

Comedians Come Together to Make Quarantine a Bit More Fun(ny)

BY // 04.16.20
Typical quarantine activities such as reading, watching television and movies, and listening to music can only entertain you for so long. To mix it up, we’ve compiled a few of our favorite comedy podcasts that will make you laugh and take your mind off of things for a little while. Also, take a look of some of last month’s Best Podcasts that are entertaining and informative during this time.

WTF with Marc Maron

Comedian and GLOW star Marc Maron has been doing his WTF podcast since 2009. He’s interviewed everyone from Conan O’Brien and Robin Williams to Keith Richards and President Barack Obama. Maron puts out new shows every few days and has recently had a few new “socially-distanced” interviews with fellow comedians Taylor Tomlinson, Sam Morril, and Fran Drescher. During quarantine, Maron has also been doing a ton of Instagram Live videos where I now catch myself listening to (and entertained by) nonsense about his cats, music, and cooking on a daily basis.

Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend

Comedian and late night host Conan O’Brien began his new weekly podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend in 2018. The premise, according to the website, is that over the years Conan realized that despite thousands of interviews with celebrities he’s hardly made any lasting friendships with his guests. So, he started a podcast to do just that. This is his weekly opportunity to hang out with people he enjoys the most including recent guests like Kevin Nealon, Steve Coogan, and Whitney Cummings. Listen here.

Self-Helpless

I got into this podcast after becoming a fan of Taylor Tomlinson. She and her boyfriend, Sam Morril, have coincidently been the most recent guests on WTF with Marc Maron where they talk about being quarantined together and the podcast they recently created called This Is Important to Me.

Self-Helpless is a collaboration between Tomlinson, Kelsey Cook, and Delanie Fischer. The three comedians openly dive into all topics self improvement like self-care, procrastination, and most recently, working from home and quarantined couples. Listen here.

