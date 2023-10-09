Ecoventura’s Eco-Yachts Are the Chicest Way to Island Hop the Galápagos

Ecoventura’s mega-yachts are the only vessels in the Galápagos to be accepted into the Relais & Chateaux group of hoteliers, chefs and restauranteurs.

I am going to begin this story about my trip to the wild and wonderful Galápagos Islands by admitting that I didn’t get the fuss at first. At a glance, the islands look scrubby and prehistoric — why, I wondered, would anyone hop a plane to Ecuador to see the landscapes we have plenty of right here in Texas? But my husband, a geologist and birder, has wanted to visit this dreamworld of animals and beauty (one of the globe’s most elusive destinations) since he was a child. “Trust me,” he said. And I do, so we booked a trip on a 20-person expedition yacht run by Ecoventura, the only Ecuadorian-owned company in the Galápagos.

Ecoventura runs a fleet of three luxury yachts: the Origin, Theory, and brand-new Evolve, which debuted in January 2023. Ecoventura offers discerning guests a travel experience that is as transformative as it is chic. The yachts’ names derive from Charles Darwin’s scientific works. Ecoventura CEO Santiago Dunn aims to “combine luxury and sustainability while providing intimate access to some of the most breathtaking corners of the archipelago.”

Ecoventura’s mega-yachts are the only vessels in the Galápagos to be accepted into the Relais & Chateaux group of hoteliers, chefs, and restauranteurs. I’ve visited Relais & Chateaux properties before and was eager to see the only ships in their portfolio. As my husband packed camera lenses, read Darwin’s On the Origin of Species, and swooned over the fact that our vessel offered one expert naturalist guide for every ten guests, I found myself gazing online at the yacht’s sophisticated spaces and the on-board, roof deck jacuzzi. As an exhausted mom, I was on this trip to watch a sunset on a yacht. But in thinking I wouldn’t fall in love with the Galápagos Islands, I was dead wrong.

Every day with the Ecoventura team was a miracle of joy, luxury, and an absolute wonder. I returned home fascinated by wildlife and reminded of the awe the natural world has in store for us if we just slow down and appreciate it. In my daily life, I rush from task to task in a city. What a gift to be guided and taught, re-connected to nature, and pampered on the most luxurious vessel I’ve ever seen.

I usually have a To-Do list a mile long in my head. I was so relaxed aboard the Theory that I forgot my sneakers on one island expedition…but not to worry, a staff member zoomed back to my cabin in a Zodiac boat, found the shoes, and hand-delivered them to me on a remote island before the hike amidst nesting blue-footed boobies with their babies began. On the last day, I couldn’t find my glasses, and an Ecoventura staff member located them and made his way from the yacht to the airport check-in line to return them to me with a smile.

Read on and trust me when I say my husband was right — this is the trip of a lifetime. I am so thankful I stepped outside of my comfort zone, let my brain wander and refocus on giant tortoises; hilarious land iguanas; seals and their sweet, playful pups snuggling in the sun; ocean vistas, and culinary masterpieces.

What to Read Before Visiting the Galápagos

The Ecoventura ships have small libraries aboard with a selection of publications, some rare, dedicated to the Galápagos and Charles Darwin. My three favorites were The Galápagos: A Natural History by Henry Nicholls, The Beak of the Finch, by Jonathan Weiner, and Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult, a beautiful novel set on the islands.

About the Galápagos

The Galápagos are comprised of 19 islands and a surrounding marine reserve, located in the Pacific Ocean some 600 miles from mainland Ecuador. The Ecoventura team handled all travel details from Texas, to an overnight at the luxury Hotel Oro Verde in Guayaquil, to airport transportation and a flight filled with staff and fellow passengers to San Cristobal, an appealing island in the achipelago, where we met the yacht.

The extreme isolation of the islands; the fact that it’s located at the confluence of three ocean currents; and ongoing geological activity led to the development of unusual animal life: giant tortoises, blue-footed boobies, sea lions, penguins, land iguanas, and, of course, amazing birds, including the finch that inspired Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution.

Dining on the Ecoventura Eco-Yachts

Each Ecoventura exploration yacht has ten premium cabins that foster a sense of connectivity with the islands with sweeping, panoramic views from large windows. It was a thrill to wake and see new islands every morning. Onboard amenities include a full-time concierge — in our case the brilliant Joselyn de Los Santos — a fitness center, a sundeck with loungers and daybeds, a jacuzzi, and sustainably sourced, insanely delicious cuisine. The identical luxury expedition yachts combine stylish décor, world-class service, and luxurious amenities, built with naval steel and designed to minimize environmental impact.

Our cabin held everything we needed for a good night’s sleep — and even a bit of “work-from-yacht” time on my part. With fine bed linens, memory foam, soft pillows, climate controls, and black out curtains, we slept well. A vanity nook with a stool and lighted mirror could double as a small desk; the flat screen TV came with pre-loaded movies; and I appreciated the espresso and tea kettle set up, which included local delicacies and teas. The bathroom was modern with a rainfall shower, plush towels, waffle bathrobes, slippers, hair dryer, and bio-degradable hand soap, body wash, shampoo, and conditioner in dispensers.

The ships feature sustainable features that reduce fossil fuel consumption by more than 30 percent, as well as a prototypical stabilizing system and cutting-edge bow design for smoother and faster sailing up to 14 knots.

The ship’s interior design lets the Pacific Ocean and the islands remain the focus — even the large showers have windows to watch the sea. Ecuadorian designer Cindy Murriagi designed a silver-and-blue palette to match the waves and sky. Many furnishings were made by local Ecuadorian craftsmen and carpenters, and the ceiling in the lounge where geography and photography lectures and Captain’s parties are held is hand-painted.

Murruagi mixes materials like petrified teak, agate (which is made into lamps), gray and white upholstery, leather sofas, and exotic stones to reflect the stark beauty of the landscape. (Which I was embarrassed that I ever thought was dull…as soon as we set foot on the islands, I saw how they were exploding with animal life.)

The elegant dining room features marble tabletops, with configurations for private or group dining. An intimate indoor bar is always open, and local snacks are on offer — the local República del Cacao chocolate bars were my favorite (one had rose petals!), although the dried plantains covered in chocolate were a taste sensation.

The top deck is partially shaded and fashioned with day beds, hammocks, an outdoor shower, and wet bar. Tables and chairs are set up for BBQ lunches (including lobster tails) served al fresco and cooking classes.

Daily Happiness in the Galápagos Natioinal Park

Two unique seven-night itineraries depart every Sunday, visiting more than a dozen exclusive visitor sites in the Galápagos National Park for up-close experiences with wildlife, many endemic to the archipelago. We were often the only people on an island, which I have read is almost impossible and a sign on Ecoventura’s exclusivity. Our fellow passengers and our two, world-class naturalists — Ivan Lopez and Jose Castillo — are now some of my favorite people in the world.

Ivan, a dive guide, also sang for us onboard—his song “Galápagos” became a viral hit during the pandemic!

Each morning aboard the Ecoventura, you are served a gourmet breakfast with delicious, local coffees made to order. You’re reminded of the day’s schedule, which will include a morning activity like a birdwatching hike with your naturalists pointing out hidden, rare birds, explaining nesting habits, spotting seals and their pups, and enjoying beautiful vistas over the bluest water. For hikes, you are provided binoculars and zipped on Zodiac boats from yacht to island, then back again where Captain John Feijoo will greet you, and the staff will prepare tasty bites like fresh vegetables with zesty dips, crab cakes, or mini-pizzas. A second activity will be offered — like a snorkel with your personal wetsuit and gear washed and ready to go and your naturalist ready to tell you where to dive down and see an octopus or shark.

(The kind naturalists were also incredibly attentive to younger and older members of our party, making sure they were given private, less strenuous walking tours, if needed, or a buoyant ring and staff member to make snorkeling wonderful for everyone.)

If it was chilly, Joselyn would be waiting after our swim with a tiny hot chocolate. If it was warm, she’d hand us tiny lemonades as we told her about our adventures. A beautiful, freshly prepared lunch was followed by a nap, either on the sun deck or in our cozy cabins. Most afternoons held another incredible tour or two — guided kayaking through waters full of baby sharks, a beach walk to see a vista as breathtaking as the most beautiful artwork. The yacht provided double and single kayaks, stand up paddle boards, full 3mm wet suits, masks, fins, snorkels; even a glass bottom boat.

Happy hour heralded another gourmet snack and a cocktail hour, usually on the top deck to take in the sunset, after which we gathered for a naturalist-led recap of the day and explanation of the next day’s adventures. This fun and informative session, held in an intimate lounge next to the dining room, was followed by a multi-course, five-star dinner every single night. Lobster, crab, caviar, steak, sushi, pork wrapped in apple, fresh-caught local fish…I have no idea how Chef Estuardo Vilela, alongside his Sous Chef Jose Castillo and the bartenders Luis Vera and Juan Pablo Carrera, created and plated such masterpieces in their galley kitchen.

One night, we were invited to sit with our fascinating captain, treated to his tales about his world travels and family, and afterward, we visited his bridge, where we learned about his navigational equipment I sent my mom a photo of me in the Captain’s hat pretending I was steering the yacht.

After dinner, we read in our glam cabin or watched the stars from the rooftop hot tub. One night, we spotted dolphins, and another, whales. Returned to Texas, my Ecoventura trip feels like a dream, but one I will always carry with me. Just knowing that the protected archipelago exists — that the tortoises continue to plod around their park and the blue-footed boobies are tending to their tiny babies next to sea lions playing with each other and with the pelicans…well, it gives me hope. And hope, for me, is priceless.