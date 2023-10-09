Modern Animal Launches in Dallas — Making Pet Care Accessible, Flexible, and Enjoyable For All

Modern Animal isn’t just a better approach to veterinary care for owners and pets, but for practitioners as well.

Visiting the vet is often not on our list of favorite things to do. From having to schedule an appointment in the middle of the work day to waiting in a crowded lobby alongside other sick or injured pets to receiving an invoice at the end that could cost as much as your monthly rent — we’ll pass. But, what if a trip to the vet didn’t have to be stressful for you and your best fur pal? For Dallasites, that’s now a reality. Meet Modern Animal.

Modern Animal is a network of integrated veterinary clinics that makes pet care accessible, flexible, and enjoyable for everyone involved. Owners receive end-to-end support from a dedicated care team that is always up to speed on their pet’s health, history, and needs. The California-based company recently launched its first Texas location in Lakewood, and the company is gearing up to launch its second Dallas clinic in Addison in October 2023. Park Cities will follow in mid-2024.

Why Modern Animal?

Sadly, most pet owners are at the mercy of the outdated ways in which most veterinary clinics are operated. Assembly line-style care, uninviting clinic environments, opaque pricing, and inconvenient scheduling are the rule, not the exception.

With Modern Animal, there’s a new, updated, and technology-focused approach to veterinary care. Like everything else in 2023, you have multiple options based on what’s most convenient. Owners can easily book appointments on Modern Animal’s website or by calling (866) 505-8755. For those of us constantly on our phones, Modern Animal’s mobile app is a central hub where owners can manage all of their pet’s needs, from booking appointments to refilling prescriptions to seeking 24/7 virtual care for questions and concerns. Communication by the company’s practitioners to pet owners is consistent and seamless right through the app.

Say goodbye to long wait times on the phone to schedule an urgent appointment.

How Does Modern Animal Work?

Modern Animal has a model that works for everyone. Pet owners can pay $199 per year per pet and enjoy free exams, discounted services, and on-demand video consultations. (a great option if you have a puppy who needs to come in often!). Or, you can pay-as-you-go exams are $80 with this model. Regardless, everyone has access to one of the most valuable features offered by Modern Animal: 24/7 virtual care.

With Modern Animal’s 24/7 virtual care, you can say goodbye to midnight Googling when your pet licks up a piece of chocolate you accidentally dropped on the ground. Through virtual care, owners can triage questions and concerns with a practitioner who is familiar with their pet’s records right through the Modern Animal app. If an in-person visit is needed, owners can self-book appointments at any Modern Animal clinic and for time-sensitive issues, enjoy peace of mind that there is dedicated availability for their pet to be seen urgently.

And, if you need to visit a Modern Animal clinic IRL, it’s not the sterile environment we’ve come to expect. Modern Animal clinics are beautifully designed to be warm and inviting, helping both owners and pets feel at ease. When you walk in you won’t hear a front desk phone ringing off the hook. There is no phone, just a serene reception area that minimizes background noise so that pets feel calm before their exam. Owners are welcome to join their pet during exams and even procedures, yet another example of Modern Animal’s commitment to transparent pet care.



For Pets AND Vets

Modern Animal isn’t just a better approach to veterinary care for owners and pets, but for practitioners as well. The company knows its practitioners are central to the services they provide and it’s committed to eliminating the pain points they often face. From clearly defined career tracks to training programs to mentorship, Modern Animal provides ample professional growth opportunities.

And, as a fully integrated veterinary network, Modern Animal practitioners do not operate in a silo. They enjoy collaboration with their colleagues, whether virtual or in-person at any clinic and can share exam notes and records. Modern Animal’s 24/7 virtual care further streamlines practitioners’ day-to-day by triaging questions and concerns online, so that in-person appointments are more likely to be booked for in-person needs.

Get Started Today

Interested in seeing for yourself? It couldn’t be easier. Book your first appointment in a snap on Modern Animal’s website or by calling (866) 505-8755. What’s more, Modern Animal is offering PaperCity readers 50% off its annual membership (a $199 per pet per year model that comes with free exams, discounted services, and on-demand video consultations) now through December 31, 2023 using the code PAPERCITY50.

Modern Animal and its new approach to pet care gets two-paws-up.