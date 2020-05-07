View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Screen Shot 2020-05-06 at 5.48.25 PM
Generation X symbol
Julie Mason SiriusXM radio host
Generation X
Gen X – Pong
Product shot of Pet Rock, fad from mid-1
01
06

02
06

Generation X is finally having its moment.

03
06

Julie Mason is a SiriusXM host more than tapped into the political scene. She also knows a good Generation X story when she sees it.

04
06

Generation X has been training for this moment its entire lives. It's their time to shine.

05
06

The original generation of "gamers" we have a high tolerance for boredom.

06
06

Product shot of a Pet Rock, displayed with its own carrying case. (Photo by Al Freni/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images)

Screen Shot 2020-05-06 at 5.48.25 PM
Generation X symbol
Julie Mason SiriusXM radio host
Generation X
Gen X – Pong
Product shot of Pet Rock, fad from mid-1
Culture / Entertainment

Generation X Rises Up to Become an Army of Sense During Coronavirus — a SiriusXM Radio and PaperCity Moment

Listen to the Full Interview

BY // 05.06.20
Generation X is finally having its moment.
Julie Mason is a SiriusXM host more than tapped into the political scene. She also knows a good Generation X story when she sees it.
Generation X has been training for this moment its entire lives. It's their time to shine.
The original generation of "gamers" we have a high tolerance for boredom.
Product shot of a Pet Rock, displayed with its own carrying case. (Photo by Al Freni/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images)
1
6

2
6

Generation X is finally having its moment.

3
6

Julie Mason is a SiriusXM host more than tapped into the political scene. She also knows a good Generation X story when she sees it.

4
6

Generation X has been training for this moment its entire lives. It's their time to shine.

5
6

The original generation of "gamers" we have a high tolerance for boredom.

6
6

Product shot of a Pet Rock, displayed with its own carrying case. (Photo by Al Freni/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images)

To say Courtney Dabney’s PaperCity article on Generation X finally getting some love during the coronavirus pandemic made an impact is putting it lightly. There are sadistic dentists who’ve touched less nerves. Dabney’s column triggered a tidal wave of reaction from Dallas to New Zealand, galvanizing a generation that often found itself completely ignored, dismissively cast aside or ignorantly misunderstood.

“It seems that it has taken a global pandemic for anyone to sing our praises ― to even call us by name,” Dabney writes. “All of the sudden folks are impressed by our remarkable resilience, our ability to entertain ourselves for hours on end and our willingness to shelter in place without whining.”

Yes, Generation X is having a moment — and fellow Gen Xer Julie Mason could not help but notice. Mason, the host of the Press Pool on SiriusXM Radio’s Potus Channel, had Dabney on her popular national radio show to discuss the zany wonders of Generation X and its remarkable ability to actually follow social distancing guidelines.

Mason and Dabney banter about everything from 8-track tape cassette players to the correct favorite Pop-Tart flavor (Mason believes Frosted Strawberry is the only proper choice, while Dabney champions underdog blueberry) to the birth of MTV. With a little acid washed jeans thrown in.

“I’m not an expert, but I lived it,” Dabney quips at one point about her Generation X bonafides.

Still even Dabney admits that she did not anticipate just how many Gen Xers would be mobilized and moved to comment by her column. “Everyone had a really shared experience, which I kind of wasn’t expecting,” she tells Mason.

PC SHOPPING

Swipe
  • Kitchen Essentials Test #2
  • Kitchen Essentials Test #2
  • Kitchen Essentials Test #2
  • Kitchen Essentials Test #2
  • Kitchen Essentials Test #2
  • Kitchen Essentials Test #2
  • Kitchen Essentials Test #2
  • Kitchen Essentials Test #2
  • Kitchen Essentials Test #2
  • Kitchen Essentials Test #2
  • Kitchen Essentials Test #2
  • Kitchen Essentials Test #2

Mason, a former White House correspondent who worked for the Houston Chronicle for 20 years before becoming a force on satellite radio, counters with many of her own keen Generation X observations.

“All of our movies we’re about Vietnam,” Mason, who calls herself an honorary Texan on her Twitter bio, says. “We knew more about Vietnam than Millennials know about 9-11.”

When a conversation touches on everything from HoneyComb cereal (PaperCity‘s Dabney admits she may have hoarded some) to the scene in Say Anything where John Cusack holds up that giant boombox, you know it’s not just another radio interview.

To hear the full SiriusXM Generation X interview, click on the player above this story.

To read Courtney Dabney’s full Generation X piece, go here.

The PaperCity Magazine

May Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Socializing in Place

What Texas' Social Set is Doing in Isolation
Houston’s Marvelous Mrs. Hurley Tackles Social Distancing with a Light Heart, a Tiger Sense and Skinny Margaritas
Houston’s Marvelous Mrs. Hurley Tackles Social Distancing with a Light Heart, a Tiger Sense and Skinny Margaritas
How Park House Proprietress Deborah Scott Shelters at Home
How Park House Proprietress Deborah Scott Shelters at Home
The Restaurants, Movies, and Cocktails a Dallas Philanthropist Relies on in Quarantine
The Restaurants, Movies, and Cocktails a Dallas Philanthropist Relies on in Quarantine
How a Dallas PR Powerhouse is Helping Small Businesses During the Pandemic
How a Dallas PR Powerhouse is Helping Small Businesses During the Pandemic
How an ’80s It-Girl Does Shelter in Place in Dallas
How an ’80s It-Girl Does Shelter in Place in Dallas
When Spring Break Turns Into a Staying-in-Place Coronavirus Vigil — a Houston Difference Maker and Her Family Bond Together
When Spring Break Turns Into a Staying-in-Place Coronavirus Vigil — a Houston Difference Maker and Her Family Bond Together
read full series
When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
12128 Broken Arrow Street
Memorial Forest
FOR SALE

12128 Broken Arrow Street
Houston, TX

$2,350,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
12128 Broken Arrow Street
3635 Grennoch Lane
Braes Heights
FOR SALE

3635 Grennoch Lane
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
3635 Grennoch Lane
5120 Longmont Drive, #6
Galleria Area
FOR SALE

5120 Longmont Drive, #6
Houston, TX

$2,225,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
5120 Longmont Drive, #6
2505 Dorrington Street, #E
Medical Center
FOR SALE

2505 Dorrington Street, #E
Houston, TX

$710,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2505 Dorrington Street, #E
10915 Wickline Drive
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10915 Wickline Drive
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$4,850,000 Learn More about this property
Sue Atlas
This property is listed by: Sue Atlas (713) 446-5551
10915 Wickline Drive
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X