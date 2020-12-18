Helping Americans in Need — GoFundMe Makes it Easier to Donate to Those Truly Struggling

GoFundMe knows helping those in need is more important than ever in these tough times

It’s been a tough year to say the least. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought extreme hardship — and much more — to individuals and families across the nation, and Texas is no exception to this pain.

According to U.S. Census Bureau data, nearly 10 percent of American adults recently revealed that they sometimes or often didn’t have enough to eat, or couldn’t afford to feed their family during the past week. What’s more, 179 million Americans are at risk of losing vital utilities — water, heat and energy — during this holiday season, the National Energy Assistance Directors’ Association reports.

If those stark statistics are not enough, here’s one that should make us all stand up and take notice. Since May of 2020, 8 million Americans have slipped into poverty.

Now, here’s where you (and all of us fortunate to be able to give back) come in — with GoFundMe’s help. There is light at the end of the tunnel for those in need in Texas, and we’re not referring to the COVID-19 vaccines solely. The pioneering fundraising platform has launched a new category— Rent, Food, and Monthly Bills — that promises to shine light on a real ongoing crisis in America and help individuals facing financial hardship get the support they need.

The way it works is simple. If you have the means to help others, and you want to give this holiday season so that others less fortunate can help pay their rent or ensure they have food on the table for their families, you can do it safely on GoFundMe. Visit the new category, find a fundraiser that resonates and lend someone a hand.

In addition, GoFundMe has launched the Basic Necessities Cause, which provides another easy way to make a big difference in the lives of people struggling to pay for daily essentials. You simply make a tax-deductible donation to the cause, which is then distributed by GoFundMe.org (GoFundMe’s advocacy and nonprofit arm) to many individuals in need and charities working to provide long term relief. You’ll even see your direct impact through regular updates from those you’ve supported.

No American should have to choose between keeping a roof over their head and putting food on the table, or between keeping the heat on and paying for the funeral expenses of a loved one. If you feel the same way, this is a way to help those in real need.

After all, it’s 2020. All of us could use some real-life guardian angels with generous hearts. Now, GoFundMe is making it easier than ever to be one.

To learn more about how you can give back with GoFundMe, click here.