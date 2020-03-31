Avoid the Grocery Store by Turning to These Small Businesses in Dallas

Though a trip to the grocery store might be one of our favorite outside-world thrills right now, it’s important — at least for those that can — to steer clear of that particular essential establishment this week. And, if it can’t be avoided, be sure to leave anything with a “WIC” shelf tag where it is.

Starting tomorrow (as is the case at the start of every new month) WIC benefits are distributed to low-income pregnant, breastfeeding, and postpartum women with infants and children (up to age 5), so those who are nutritionally at-risk can get the items they need. To give them the space to shop, be sure to stock up at grocery stores today, or — even better — give some love to some local businesses working to fill your pantries right now. Below are a few solid options.

The Magic Hour Pantry

The breezy Bishop Arts shop founded by Molly Mathias has pivoted to digital in the wake of COVID-19, but it’s still finding ways to cater to the community. The newly launched Magic Hour Pantry offers curated goods from other small businesses, delivering olive oil from Brightland, shortbread cookies from Café Warshafsky, Red Root and Co.’s small-batch infusions, Canyon Coffee, Small Town Culture’s fermented goods, and more to those within a three-mile radius. For those a bit farther away, curbside pick-up is available as well.

Feed Me Pronto

If you need to ensure you can still get all the essentials (including wine), Dallas-based Feed Me Pronto stocks everything you might find at a typical convenience store, but organic versions that have no GMOs, are sourced locally (or at least in the U.S.), and use eco-friendly packaging. Grab-and-go meals are also prepared fresh daily, including quinoa bowls and tarragon chicken salad.

Marcel Market

For authentic French brands delivered directly to your door, Marcel Market is offering to deliver a “Surprise Bag.” Pick a price point ($25 to $100), whether you prefer sweet or savory (or a mix of both), share any allergies or dietary restrictions, and the lovely market will deliver their exclusive mix of French products to you or a loved one.

ALTO’s Small Business Partnerships

The Dallas-based company blessedly took the guesswork out of ordering a rideshare service (consistency is key) when it launched last year. Now, they’re helping to make it easier for would-be riders to stay out home. In addition to delivering lunch from local restaurants on demand, Gardenuity gardening kits, and Royal Blue Grocery goods, Alto is partnering with local businesses to launch “The Market.” Curated essentials include Wagyu beef cuts from Rosewood Ranches, juice kits from Juice Bar, and season produce bundles from the Dallas Farmers Market.