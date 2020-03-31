View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
maic hour pantry
feed me pronto 3
marcel market
Processed with VSCO with c8 preset
01
04

"The Magic Hour Pantry" will deliver curated goods from other small businesses around the country.

02
04

03
04

Apothecary goods at Marcel Market (courtesy)

04
04

Alto's newly launched on-demand "Lunch Please!" program launched with Empire Baking Co. sandwiches.

maic hour pantry
feed me pronto 3
marcel market
Processed with VSCO with c8 preset
Culture / Newsy

Avoid the Grocery Store by Turning to These Small Businesses in Dallas

Help Ensure Low-Income Families Have Space to Shop This Week

BY // 03.31.20
"The Magic Hour Pantry" will deliver curated goods from other small businesses around the country.
Feed Me Pronto in Victory Park
Apothecary goods at Marcel Market (courtesy)
Alto's newly launched on-demand "Lunch Please!" program launched with Empire Baking Co. sandwiches.
1
4

"The Magic Hour Pantry" will deliver curated goods from other small businesses around the country.

2
4

3
4

Apothecary goods at Marcel Market (courtesy)

4
4

Alto's newly launched on-demand "Lunch Please!" program launched with Empire Baking Co. sandwiches.

Though a trip to the grocery store might be one of our favorite outside-world thrills right now, it’s important — at least for those that can — to steer clear of that particular essential establishment this week. And, if it can’t be avoided, be sure to leave anything with a “WIC” shelf tag where it is.

Starting tomorrow (as is the case at the start of every new month) WIC benefits are distributed to low-income pregnant, breastfeeding, and postpartum women with infants and children (up to age 5), so those who are nutritionally at-risk can get the items they need. To give them the space to shop, be sure to stock up  at grocery stores today, or — even better — give some love to some local businesses working to fill your pantries right now. Below are a few solid options.

The Magic Hour Pantry

The breezy Bishop Arts shop founded by Molly Mathias has pivoted to digital in the wake of COVID-19, but it’s still finding ways to cater to the community. The newly launched Magic Hour Pantry offers curated goods from other small businesses, delivering olive oil from Brightland, shortbread cookies from Café Warshafsky, Red Root and Co.’s small-batch infusions, Canyon Coffee, Small Town Culture’s fermented goods, and more to those within a three-mile radius. For those a bit farther away, curbside pick-up is available as well.

Feed Me Pronto

If you need to ensure you can still get all the essentials (including wine), Dallas-based Feed Me Pronto stocks everything you might find at a typical convenience store, but organic versions that have no GMOs, are sourced locally (or at least in the U.S.), and use eco-friendly packaging. Grab-and-go meals are also prepared fresh daily, including quinoa bowls and tarragon chicken salad.

Marcel Market

For authentic French brands delivered directly to your door, Marcel Market is offering to deliver a “Surprise Bag.” Pick a price point ($25 to $100), whether you prefer sweet or savory (or a mix of both), share any allergies or dietary restrictions, and the lovely market will deliver their exclusive mix of French products to you or a loved one.

ALTO’s Small Business Partnerships

The Dallas-based company blessedly took the guesswork out of ordering a rideshare service (consistency is key) when it launched last year. Now, they’re helping to make it easier for would-be riders to stay out home. In addition to delivering lunch from local restaurants on demand, Gardenuity gardening kits, and Royal Blue Grocery goods, Alto is partnering with local businesses to launch “The Market.” Curated essentials include Wagyu beef cuts from Rosewood Ranches, juice kits from Juice Bar, and season produce bundles from the Dallas Farmers Market.

Old Lighthouse Club - Quivira Los Cabos

Featured Properties

Swipe
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2862 Vacherie Lane
Enclave at Grove Hill
FOR SALE

2862 Vacherie Lane
Dallas, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
2862 Vacherie Lane
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
17624 Harbord Oaks Circle
Harbord Oaks Estates
FOR SALE

17624 Harbord Oaks Circle
DALLAS, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
17624 Harbord Oaks Circle
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
1505 Bella Vista Drive
Casa Linda Estates
FOR SALE

1505 Bella Vista Drive
Dallas, TX

$810,240 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
1505 Bella Vista Drive
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
900 Alta Drive
River Crest
FOR SALE

900 Alta Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
900 Alta Drive
8939 Diceman Drive
Forest Hills
FOR SALE

8939 Diceman Drive
Dallas, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Leslie Donovan
This property is listed by: Leslie Donovan (214) 336-6464 Email Realtor
8939 Diceman Drive
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X