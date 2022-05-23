HALL Arts Hotel Makes Waves With a Fun-Filled Summer Lineup in the Dallas Arts District

Whether you’re searching for a serene staycation or a week-long great escape, the HALL Arts Hotel’s new Sip, Savor and Splash Package is the perfect solution.

The HALL Arts Hotel is one of the prettiest in the state.

The HALL Arts Hotel has taken the Dallas Arts District by storm since opening in December 2019. The gorgeous property in the heart of the renowned Dallas Arts District (in fact, the first hotel in the Arts District) never fails to provide a stunning backdrop, delectable cuisine, and the perfect place for a much-needed staycation.

This summer, the art-filled hotel is keeping North Texans on their toes with a summer lineup of activities that truly offers something for everyone.

WAVES

WAVES is the HALL Arts Hotel’s jaw-dropping rooftop pool you’ve probably seen on your Instagram feed. pool is open daily for hotel guests to enjoy, the WAVES bar is serving drinks and bites Thursday through Sunday from 11 am to 8 pm. The hotel just kicked off its Sip Into Summer Series every Saturday from noon to 4 pm. Each Saturday afternoon, there will be rotating beverage features with giveaways, tasting opportunities and more.

Eat At Ellie’s

HALL Arts Hotel’s signature restaurant, Ellie’s, has recently launched seven new seasonal menus from Executive Chef Dan Landsberg including breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, prix fixe pre-show, happy hour, and lounge fare.

For happy hour this summer, Ellie’s has some insanely good deals including special pricing on seasonally crafted cocktails, featured wines, and shareables from Monday to Friday from 4 pm to 6 pm. Another perfect reason to head to Ellie’s with friends and coworkers is Wine Down Wednesday, which offers 50 percent off any bottle every Wednesday from 5 pm to 8 pm. There is also be live music every Thursday from 5 pm to 8 pm, Friday (6 pm to 10 pm), Saturday (6 pm to 11 pm), and Sunday Jazz Brunch (11 am to 3 pm).

Sip, Savor & Splash

Whether you’re searching for a serene nightly staycation or a week-long great escape, the HALL Arts Hotel’s new Sip, Savor & Splash Package is the perfect solution. The package includes a $25 daily dining credit to enjoy at WAVES’ rooftop bar, Ellie’s, or in-room dining, late check-out at 1 pm, and complimentary valet. This package would be ideal for a Memorial Day or Labor Day staycation, or truly any time in between.

Okay to Say

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and HALL Arts Hotel has partnered with award-winning mental health public awareness campaign Okay to Say — initiated by the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute. HALL Arts Hotel currently has one of nine letter installations on display in its lobby for guests, visitors, and staff to sign. When brought together, the letters spell out “Share Hope” and will be on display at the upcoming Cry Havoc Theater Company performance of The Art of Broken Things in July. Participants in the campaign will have the chance to win two tickets to the performance and a $100 gift card to Ellie’s Restaurant & Lounge.

Ellie’s terrace is the perfect place for a Happy, or Yappy, Hour with a view.

Happy and Yappy Hours

On Wednesday, May 18 from 4 pm to 6 pm, enjoy Happy Hour at Ellie’s Terrace full of sips and swag with Hanson of Sonoma Vodka. And, on Friday, May 20 from 4 pm to 7 pm, enjoy an extended, pet-friendly Yappy Hour on Ellie’s Terrace. The event will include Ellie’s usual Happy Hour offerings plus a pup-friendly pampering, so be sure to bring your furry best friend for the occasion.

Ellie’s Garden Yoga & Brunch with Chandon Garden Spritz

Yoga and Brunch go together like peanut butter and jelly. On Saturdays in June, join Ellie’s at HALL Arts Hotel for Garden Yoga followed by brunch. Pre-sold tickets include a one-hour yoga class led by a Black Swan Yoga instructor, brunch at Ellie’s, and Chandon Garden Spritz to sip post-class.

Rosé the Day Away at Ellie’s Restaurant & Lounge

National Rosé Day is Saturday, June 11, and Ellie’s is the place to celebrate. From 11 am to 1 pm, raise a glass on Ellie’s Terrace along the Texas Sculpture Walk as the restaurant launches its expanded Rosé & Bubbles programming. The ticketed event will include specialty passed bites from Chef Landsberg, live music, a complimentary Birdie Hair Braid Bar, and of course, rosé, featuring Chateau D’esclans and more !

Ellie’s is HALL Art’s Hotel’s signature restaurant.

Father’s Day Jazz Brunch

If you’re looking for the perfect spot to take dad this Father’s Day, look no further than Ellie’s Father’s Day Jazz Brunch. The event will feature a tasty brunch from Chef Landsberg, Bulleit Bourbon, and other festive touches for Dad.

Rock the 4th

Celebrate the big 4th of July weekend in style with a staycation at HALL Arts Hotel. With unmatched views of the Fair Park firework display at WAVES, you can sip Rock Angel Rosé and soak in the Texas summer sun. Keep an eye out for special room packages too to complete your stay.

For more information about these events and others, please see www.hallartshotel.com.