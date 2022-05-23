Culture / Entertainment

The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Memorial Day Weekend

Hotel Pool Parties, Klyde Warren Movie Nights, and More Summer Fun

BY // 05.23.22
Virgin Hotels Dallas Pool

The Pool Club at Virgin Hotels Dallas offers incredible views of the skyline. (Courtesy of Virgin Hotels)

From music festivals to hotel pool parties, these are the best things to do in Dallas this Memorial Day Weekend.

 

So What Music Fest Blackbear
So What?! Music Festival will feature Blackbear, Trippie Redd, and so many more popular artists this weekend. (Courtesy of Ticketmaster)

So What?! Music Festival

Returning to DFW for the first time since 2017, this three-day music festival will take place at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium from Friday through Sunday. So What?! Music Festival merges metal, rock, rap, hip-hop, alternative, and pop-punk genres for one weekend. Featured artists include Trippie Redd, Sum 41, Simple Plan, Sueco, Rae Sremmurd, Blackbear, 2 Chainz, and so many more. Get your tickets here.

 

The Manor meeting room’s edgy, earthy glamour comes from handcrafted gold wallcoverings by Calico, a sea of Flos Viscontea light fixtures, and wood floors and ceiling.
Memorial Day Weekend at Virgin Hotels Dallas

This Memorial Day Weekend, Virgin Hotels Dallas is hosting three days of parties at The Pool Club, The Manor, and Commons Club. On Friday night, head to The Manor for a Neon Oasis Night Party. On Saturday, attend the A/B Side Summer Series with Technorotica for a day-to-night experience. And on Sunday, a Red Hot American Summer pool party will take place on the fourth floor. Find out more here.

 

Legacy Hall Memorial Day
This Memorial Day weekend, celebrate at Legacy Hall with a Backyard Party. (Courtesy of Legacy Hall)

BBQ and Brews Fest at Legacy Hall

On Sunday from noon to 9:30 pm, head to Plano’s Legacy Hall for a Memorial Day celebration. The all-day event includes live country music (King George, Straight Tequila Night, etc.), craft beer from Unlawful Assembly, and barbecue from Brisket Love. A special $20 Brisket Love plate will be available and a Burnt BBQ Plate from Dock Local. To pre-order barbecue plates or purchase VIP tickets, go here.

 

Adolphus Pool
The Adolphus hotel has an incredible rooftop pool. (Courtesy of Adolphus)

Memorial Day Weekend at Pool Adolphus

Downtown, The Adolphus is celebrating Memorial Day Weekend on Sunday and Monday by giving the public access to its pool through ResortPass. The celebration will feature Bomb Pops, red, white, and blue Jello shots, and a live DJ poolside on Sunday. Cabanas are also available to rent and include a bottle of champagne, bottled water, and complimentary valet.

 

La la land
“La La Land” will play outdoors at Klyde Warren Park this Saturday night.

Memorial Day Movie Marathon at Klyde Warren Park

On Saturday from 3 pm to 9 pm, Klyde Warren Park and Scott K. Ginsburg and Family are presenting an all-day movie marathon for the family. Movies include Raya and the Last Dragon (3 pm), Twilight (5 pm), and La La Land (7 pm).

