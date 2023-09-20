Embrace Fall at HALL Arts Hotel

As the brisk winds of autumn begin to sweep through Dallas, HALL Arts Hotel stands ready to unveil an array of offerings that capture the essence of the season.

The Dallas destination seamlessly blends artistic luxury with the warmth of fall, inviting both guests and locals to immerse themselves in a world of creativity with specialty seasonal offerings. From a luxe picnic in the park to State Fair of Texas-inspired culinary delights such as the Cotton Candy Cocktail HALL Arts Hotel beckons you to embrace the spirit of fall in every facet.

The Ultimate Posh Picnic

The hotel’s ultimate Posh Picnic Package is the perfect outing during a crisp fall afternoon. The offering includes transportation to and from Klyde Warren Park, and a gourmet basket thoughtfully curated by Ellie’s Restaurant & Lounge, which flaunts a photo-worthy snacking assortment of local, artisanal cheese and charcuterie, and a bottle of WALT Chardonnay to enjoy while surrounded by the idyllic Dallas skyline. Beyond the picnic, the package includes a late check-out and complimentary valet.

State Fair of Texas Package

Experience the pinnacle of quintessential Texas with HALL Arts Hotel’s exclusive State Fair Package. Immerse yourself in the vibrant spirit of the season with two general admission tickets to the renowned State Fair of Texas, where an array of exciting attractions and indulgent treats await.

To sweeten the stay, relish a gourmet welcome amenity courtesy of Make Your Life Sweeter, setting the tone for a stay filled with delectable delights. Complement the getaway with hotel valet parking and a leisurely late check-out, ensuring that every moment of the stay is seamless. In true State Fair fashion, head to Ellie’s Restaurant & Lounge for a delicious Cotton Candy Cocktail. This unique concoction features a cocktail that is poured tableside over cotton candy, which slowly dissolves for an experience that’s as playful as it is sophisticated.

Book your escape now to secure this unparalleled package, available from September 29 through October 22, 2023, and embark on a journey of autumnal opulence that will leave you with cherished memories and a taste of the extraordinary. As the OU vs. Texas game continues with its annual performance on October 7, let HALL Arts Hotel serve as your luxury outpost for this ultimate Dallas weekend.

Fall for HALL Package

Elevate any autumn escape with an enchanting package offered by HALL Arts Hotel, which includes two general admission tickets to the captivating Autumn at the Arboretum event, where nature’s vibrant palette comes alive in breathtaking displays.

As part of this seasonal offer, savor a $50 dining credit to Ellie’s Restaurant & Lounge to indulge in culinary creations that mirror the richness of fall. If a stay takes place over OU vs. Texas game day weekend, there will be an ultimate brunch spread at Ellie’s to provide fuel for the ultimate football experience. Available for booking now, with stays valid from September 16 through November 5.

Yappy Hours

We haven’t forgotten about HALL Arts Hotel’s four-legged friends. Get ready to embark on a tail-wagging adventure at the hotel’s upcoming dog-friendly events.

Ellie’s Restaurant & Lounge offers an evening of specialty drinks and delectable bites catering to both guests and their pups. For the ultimate experience, reservations on the terrace are encouraged, where you and your pup can enjoy in the outdoors and soak up the vibrant evening atmosphere.

Mark your calendars for September 28 from 5 pm to 7 pm, and enjoy complimentary admission to this delightful affair, with the convenience of $5 valet parking. And don’t miss the hotel’s HOWL-O-WEEN Yappy Hour on October 26, where all furry attendees are encouraged to join in the festive spirit by dressing up alongside their owners. HALL Arts Hotel is a dog-welcoming boutique, with fully-customized pampering for your pooch, under the package Sit & Stay.

