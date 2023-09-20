Meet the 22 Talents Transforming the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas

Fall means a busy social season in Dallas — but for design lovers, it marks the official start of Kips Bay Decorator Show House season. And now that 22 creatives have been chosen to transform the sprawling local estate, the design fervor can truly begin.

This year’s Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas, situated in Old Preston Hollow Sunnybrook Estates at 9446 Hathaway Street, is open Thursday, November 2, through Wednesday, November 15. The home sits on 1.7 lush acres with five bedrooms and four living areas, setting the stage for memorable interiors from this year’s crop of talent. Beyond that, the Show House benefits the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, which provides young people with educational and developmental programs in New York City, as well as local nonprofits Dwell with Dignity and The Crystal Charity Ball.

The 22 designers tapped to design rooms in this year’s Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas are: Cathy Kincaid Interiors, Dallas; Chad James Group, Nashville; Darren Henault, NYC; Dodson Interiors, Houston; From the Ground Up, Dallas; Jackson Paige Interiors, L.A.; Jase Jones & Associates, Dallas; Kirsten Kelli, Dallas, NYC, Greenwich; KMNelson Design, L.A., North Carolina; Laura Lee Clark Interior Design, Dallas; Mark D. Sikes, L.A.; Melissa Gerstle Design, Dallas; MLK Studio, L.A.; MORE + Kurt Bielawski, Dallas; Morgan Madison Design, Kansas City; Pursley Dixon Ford Interior Design, Charlotte; Reverie Interior Design, London; Rivers Spencer Interiors, New Orleans; Sara Hillery Interior Design, Richmond, Virginia; Simms Hayes Design, Fort Worth; Todd Events, Dallas; and Urbanology Designs, Dallas.

Jean Liu and Chad Dorsey return as Show House co-chairs, with vice-chairs Laura Lee Clark and Trish Sheats also repeating their roles. Jan Showers, Jamie Drake, and Veranda editor-in-chief Steele Marcoux serve as honorary chairs. Veranda magazine takes the lead as a national media sponsor, with PaperCity magazine serving as local media sponsor. The Show House falls during Texas Design Week Dallas, which takes place from October 30 through November 3.

Another not-to-be-missed event is the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club annual President’s Dinner in Dallas on Thursday, October 5 at Brook Hollow Golf Club, where the nation’s design industry elite will gather for cocktails and seated dinner in celebration of the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas. The evening, chaired by Claire Emanuelson, Jan Showers and Shelby Wagner, and co-chaired by Chad Dorsey, Doniphan Moore, Jean Liu, Kelli Ford, Nancy Rogers, and Tucker Enthoven, benefits Crystal Charity Ball, Dwell With Dignity and Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club. Tables and tickets here.

Ticket prices: Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas opening-day VIP preview is on Thursday, November 2, from noon to 8 pm, in two-hour sessions (tickets are $500). VIP Weekend tickets Friday through Sunday, November 3 through 5, are $150, and general tickets November 6 through 15 are $60.

Initially founded in 1973 as a fundraiser to benefit Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club in New York, the Kips Bay Decorator Show House added the annual Palm Beach Show House in 2017, followed by the annual Dallas Show House in 2020, raising more than $29 million for the organization since its founding.

Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas Opening Celebration Thursday, November 2; VIP Weekend November 3 – 5; general admission November 6 – 15; tickets and information here. Ride-share encouraged.