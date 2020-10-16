Culture

Stylish (and Safe) Ways to Celebrate Halloween 2020 in Dallas

Spooky Chic

BY // 10.16.20
Halloween dallas PorchPumpkins

Heather Torres' pumpkin artistry on display.

Halloween 2020, but make it safe and — why not — a little stylish. This year is already scary enough.

 

Tarot at Taschen

We could all use a little bit of clarity in our lives right now — or at least some (hopefully) positive things to look forward to. Well-known Tarot reader Megan Benanti is bringing her mastery of the art to The Joule next Saturday, October 24, offering her sought after private sessions for free (with the purchase of a beautiful, Dalí illustrated deck from Taschen). We’ll take all the enlightenment we can get.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The TASCHEN Library (@taschenlibrarydallas) on

 

Sweet Tooth Hotel Goes Dark for Halloween

After bringing some of the best fiber artists in the game together for the impressive “Intangible” (proving an immersive experience doesn’t have to be quite so hands-on), the Victory Park attraction is adding a slight spook factor to the exhibit. New drinks have been added to the Cereal Bar — including the Hocus Pocus Pomtini and a non-alcoholic BOO Berry Fizz — and a black light experience adds even more visual interest to the textured show. To partake, plan your costume and book your tickets for Halloween week (October 27 to 31).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sweet Tooth Hotel (@sweettoothhotel) on

 

Porch Pumpkins

Founder Heather Torres’ thoughtful idea is quickly amassing clients and Instagram followers thanks to her artful gourd displays. A pumpkin concierge is one of the most Dallas things we’ve ever heard of and we’re here for it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🎃🎃🎃

A post shared by Porch Pumpkins (@porchpumpkins) on

 

Keep an eye on our site for more details on upcoming events, or pick up a festive treat now from one of our favorite Dallas dessert shops.

The PaperCity Magazine

October Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Impact Makers

Dallas' Charity Scene
How Polyphonic Spree Singer Jenny Kirtland Helps Stoke the Potential of Dallas’ Youth
How Polyphonic Spree Singer Jenny Kirtland Helps Stoke the Potential of Dallas’ Youth
Two of Dallas’ Most Influential Fundraisers Join in the Fight Against Cancer
Two of Dallas’ Most Influential Fundraisers Join in the Fight Against Cancer
A Proud Coach’s Wife and Much More — Kate Dykes Works to Make a Difference in Dallas, Build Family Feeling at SMU
A Proud Coach’s Wife and Much More — Kate Dykes Works to Make a Difference in Dallas, Build Family Feeling at SMU
Mavericks Forward Dwight Powell Provides a Pandemic Update, and How He’s Continuing Philanthropic Work Remotely
Mavericks Forward Dwight Powell Provides a Pandemic Update, and How He’s Continuing Philanthropic Work Remotely
BeautyBio Founder Jamie O’Banion on Work From Home Life and Creative Fundraising
BeautyBio Founder Jamie O’Banion on Work From Home Life and Creative Fundraising
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman Wants Everyone to be Surrounded With Beauty
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman Wants Everyone to be Surrounded With Beauty
read full series

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place
Exclusively offered by Erin Cluley Gallery on Culture Place. Left to right: Nic Nicosia, Nathan Green, and René Treviño

Featured Properties

Swipe
3923 Cole Avenue #204
Dallas
FOR SALE

3923 Cole Avenue #204
DALLAS, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
3923 Cole Avenue #204
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,140,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,900,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
Lower Greenville
FOR SALE

5711 Bryan Parkway #105
DALLAS, TX

$429,900 Learn More about this property
Christie Deaton
This property is listed by: Christie Deaton (817) 522-2104 Email Realtor
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
Ritz-Carlton Tower
FOR SALE

2525 N Pearl Street #1506
DALLAS, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jennifer Cannon (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
6251 Twin Oaks Circle
Dallas
FOR SALE

6251 Twin Oaks Circle
DALLAS, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6251 Twin Oaks Circle
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
7806 Midbury Drive
Northhaven
FOR SALE

7806 Midbury Drive
DALLAS, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
7806 Midbury Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
7824 Verona Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

7824 Verona Place
DALLAS, TX

$499,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
7824 Verona Place
10021 Pensive Drive
Northwest Dallas
FOR SALE

10021 Pensive Drive
Dallas, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
10021 Pensive Drive
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
3824 Aviemore Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
Dallas
FOR SALE

4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
DALLAS, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
DALLAS, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
5505 Northhaven Road
Dallas
FOR SALE

5505 Northhaven Road
DALLAS, TX

$730,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Northhaven Road
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
932 S Montclair Avenue
Dallas
FOR SALE

932 S Montclair Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$324,900 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
932 S Montclair Avenue
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X