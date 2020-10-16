Halloween 2020, but make it safe and — why not — a little stylish. This year is already scary enough.

Tarot at Taschen

We could all use a little bit of clarity in our lives right now — or at least some (hopefully) positive things to look forward to. Well-known Tarot reader Megan Benanti is bringing her mastery of the art to The Joule next Saturday, October 24, offering her sought after private sessions for free (with the purchase of a beautiful, Dalí illustrated deck from Taschen). We’ll take all the enlightenment we can get.

Sweet Tooth Hotel Goes Dark for Halloween

After bringing some of the best fiber artists in the game together for the impressive “Intangible” (proving an immersive experience doesn’t have to be quite so hands-on), the Victory Park attraction is adding a slight spook factor to the exhibit. New drinks have been added to the Cereal Bar — including the Hocus Pocus Pomtini and a non-alcoholic BOO Berry Fizz — and a black light experience adds even more visual interest to the textured show. To partake, plan your costume and book your tickets for Halloween week (October 27 to 31).

Porch Pumpkins

Founder Heather Torres’ thoughtful idea is quickly amassing clients and Instagram followers thanks to her artful gourd displays. A pumpkin concierge is one of the most Dallas things we’ve ever heard of and we’re here for it.

Keep an eye on our site for more details on upcoming events, or pick up a festive treat now from one of our favorite Dallas dessert shops.