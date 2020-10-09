Restaurants / Lists

Five Must-Try Halloween Treats From Our Favorite Dessert Shops in Dallas

Spooky Addams Family Pastries, Pumpkin Macarons, and Festive Chocolates

10.09.20
JOY Macarons Dallas Halloween

Spooky season is upon us, giving us a little something festive to focus on during the chaos of 2020. To celebrate, several Dallas dessert and pastry shops are offering Halloween-themed treats. Here is a round-up of our favorites.

JOY Macarons

839 W. Davis Street & 1927 Greenville Avenue

This Halloween season, don’t miss the Spooky and Sweet Box from local, delicate dessert joint JOY Macarons. For $26, the box includes 12 macarons including Italian cream and chocolate coconut mummies, pumpkin spice pumpkins, and strawberry pistachio Frankensteins. A 24-pack box is also available for $50 if you’re looking to share with friends or family. Purchase here.

 

Kate Weiser Dallas Halloween
(Courtesy of Kate Weiser Chocolate)

Kate Weiser Chocolate

3011 Gulden Lane, Suite 115

This favorite chocolate shop at Trinity Groves is offering everything from chocolate pumpkins and skulls to Boo! bags with an assortment of treats. A large Boo! bag costs $60 and comes with a Halloween candy skull, chocolate pumpkin, Butterfinger collection, pumpkin pie bar, and a personalized greeting card. You can also purchase any of these separately from $6 to $25.

La Casita Halloween Dallas
(Courtesy of La Casita Bakeshop)

La Casita Bakeshop

580 W. Arapaho Road, Suite 230, Richardson

Richardson’s La Casita Bakeshop is cranking out tons of Halloween goodies this year including an Addams Family-themed box. For $18, you’ll get a Babka braid, cherry handpie, white chocolate raspberry coffin, and chocolate cherry scone. These are available for pickup on Saturdays starting at 10 am after you order online.

 

Bisous Bisous Halloween
(Courtesy of Bisous Bisous)

Bisous Bisous

3700 McKinney Avenue, Suite 150

This beloved Uptown macaron shop is also baking up something special for Spooky Season. During the month of October, you’ll be able to find all sorts of autumn treats at Bisous Bisous, including a Halloween macaron platter with chocolate and vanilla cupcakes, blood orange and pumpkin macarons, and jack-o’-lantern cookies.

 

CocoAndre Chocolatier
(Courtesy)

CocoAndré Chocolatier

508 W. 7th Street

Another popular chocolate shop for its unique flavors and designs, CocoAndré is also offering special Halloween chocolates. Treat yourself to a milk or dark chocolate bat, ghost, owl, or “Boo” dessert. These range from $3.75 to $4 and can be purchased online here. Don’t forget to pair your chocolate with one of the shop’s pumpkin pie horchatas to really get into the fall season.

