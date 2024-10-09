$325 Million Harold Simmons Park Sets Its Demolition Day — The Highly-Anticipated Dallas Project Finally Begins

An industrial shed is being reutilized as an open-air walkway that stretches 1,000 feet at Harold Simmons Park. (Courtesy)

“Demolition Day — the project begins” is Trinity Park Conservancy’s tagline for the first step in its massive new, $325 million park development along the Trinity River near downtown Dallas. The 250-acre park has been talked about for decades, but it wasn’t until 2016 that it became an actionable plan when Annette Simmons pledged $50 million to the project in honor of her late billionaire businessman husband — Harold Simmons. And now, after perfecting plans, Harold Simmons Park will celebrate its demolition day on Tuesday, October 22.

Harold Simmons Park Finally Arrives

Trinity Park Conservancy (TPC) CEO Tony Moore says four things needed to happen before the nonprofit organization could begin demolition. “The location had evolved, we secured the West Overlook land (the first area — to be demolished), the design evolved into a special level, we got the right expert team in place, and we had confidence in our donor community and civic support,” Moore tells PaperCity.

Last year, the building aspect of Harold Simmons Park’s location changed from inside the levees to outside (a series of overlooks) after the area was deemed problematic because of flooding cycles. Overseen by the Army Corps of Engineers, the Trinity River area is a very important floodplain in Dallas. Moore reveals that the engineers have worked to adjust the levees, especially after what happened with Hurricane Harvey in Houston, so that the park could evolve.

In case you haven’t seen the new plans for Harold Simmons Park, it is expected to be a game changer for Dallas. As a new resident of the area myself, I’m personally ready to see some development — particularly in some new trees to shade the sweltering Ronald Kirk Bridge I walk across regularly. Located between the Margaret McDermott Bridge and Ronald Kirk, it will be the first park in Dallas to have a river flowing through it, but it will be so much more than that.

Moore formerly operated The Gathering Place park in Tulsa, Oklahoma, before joining TPC in 2021. That riverfront park has been named Best City Park twice by USA Today since it opened. The same landscape designer of this Tusla destination (people travel from all the region to visit) and Brooklyn Bridge Park, Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates Inc., is taking on Harold Simmons Park.

“We are bringing the very best in for the best quality park,” Moore says. “MVVA is taking a rustic natural approach.”

Fall Tabletop Swipe



















Next

Moore notes that nature and sustainability are important aspects of the project. They’re applying an accelerated soil system where the soil is modified so specific plants can grow quicker within Harold Simmons Park.

Another tagline for the overall project is “Where nature unites Dallas.” Two hundred acres of the 250-acre project will be the Nature Preserve & Trails. The remaining 50 acres include five overlooks.

The West Overlook

Progress will begin with the West Overlook. On demo day, a 22-acre area on the west side between Commerce Street and the Union Pacific Railway will be cleared out (except for a 1,000 linear-foot steel shed being repurposed as an open-air walkway). Moore says that the structure was once used for World War II tank assembly. The owners of Contractors Iron and Steel wanted to move it with their business, but Trinity Park Conservatory bought it instead. It’s an industrial reuse that will add a little historical significance to the brand-new development.

There will be around 20 experiences at the West Overlook, but highlights include a one-acre skate and bike park that can be accessed across a land bridge (with swings) over Beckley Avenue, a picnic grove with community-style tables and charcoal grills, a splash pad, and filter gardens where water is naturally cleaned and filtered for a biodiverse collection of watering plants.

“Conservation in design is quite intentional,” Moore says. Just in this pocket of the park, there will be 2,000 mature trees, 4,000 plants, and even more greenery. Designed by San Antonio-based architecture firm Lake Flato, the two-story events building will feature mass timber and solar panels as well, and the TPC team is working towards eco-friendly certifications.

There will also be a 40,000-square-foot event lawn and a cafe. But one of the coolest aspects is the two-story play cove featuring wetlands, a cable ferry, and two-story interactive towers with bridges, slides, and other climbing features.

Trinity Park Conservancy wants the park to be as accessible for those with disabilities as possible. This will also be integrated into the play area, and they hope, even on the cable ferry (a raft with a rope system that takes you across a canal) for kids in wheelchairs. The team also brought in an autism expert to create a landscape room for kids on the spectrum who need a place to get away from the excitement.

Ronald Kirk Bridge and Other Overlooks

Set out to be transformed into Dallas’ own High Line, Ronald Kirk Bridge is getting tree canopy shading at the east side’s Continental Gateway. On the west end, the Felix Lozada Gateway will feature a 68,000-square-foot rollerskating rink in a fun, winding shape and several sports courts, as well as an all-day cafe with a rooftop bar.

The last two overlooks are on the southeast side of Harold Simmons Park between Commerce Street and Margaret McDermott Bridge. In 2019, Trinity Park Conservancy purchased the old Dawson State Jail. Once demo day hits and the building begins, the organization will look more actively into a paying tenant.

“We want it to have operational synergy and function,” Moore says. Further south, the larger East Overlook is still in the works as well.

The Impact of Harold Simmons Park

“We want our free guests to feel like paid guests,” Moore tells PaperCity. Oh yeah, this park is free for anyone to visit. With most attractions in Dallas these days costing money to enjoy, this is no small perk.

“What makes Harold Simmons a tier one park are three things — destinational draw, we’re hoping other Texas cities will drive up just to visit, economic impact, it’s expected to bring in $7 billion over 30 years, and service/programming.” The Trinity Park Conservatory is estimating three to five million visits a year.

“We started by reaching out to the [West Dallas and Oak Cliff] community,” Moore explains. “We received input in these meetings about what people wanted from the park.” And didn’t want. A major issue was the possibility of displacement for those in the area who make less than $40,000 a year. Moore and the Conservancy are putting on a job fair and offering training in their workforce development group to try and address this issue.

“We’re continually committed to the community,” he says. There will be kiosks in the park where guests can rate their experience — another way to collect feedback.

“It’s more than just a park,” Moore says. “There’s a halo effect. It will enhance health and wellness. It will help corporations recruit to Dallas. It will serve the communities nearby. It’s welcoming and inclusive. We’re going to have cultural programming.” Plans also call for working with other Dallas parks like Klyde Warren on city-wide programming.

“Harold Simmons Park will kick into motion development around Trinity River,” Moore says. “And demo day is the first tangible step we’re taking towards construction.”

After six months of clearing the West Overlook, Harold Simmons Park will officially break ground in spring of 2025.