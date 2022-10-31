Dallas’ Hilton Anatole Transforms Into The North Pole This Holiday Season

Make your list and check it twice. It’s just about time to start thinking about Santa! If you’re looking to head up North this holiday season but can’t quite make it to the North Pole, look no further than the Hilton Anatole. The hospitality icon has announced its holiday schedule and we can confirm Santa has been very good to Dallas this year. From Breakfast with Santa to our very own North Pole Texas Village, there’s no shortage of holiday cheer at the Hilton Anatole.

North Pole Texas

Is there anything more classic than an outdoor holiday market? We think not. Every weekend from November 18 through December 24 (from 4 pm to 10 pm), the Hilton Anatole is bringing the North Pole to the Lonestar State. Throughout the magical Texas winter wonderland, guests will experience more than 40 shows and activities across three main areas: North Pole Village, Alpine Village, and Toyland.

In North Pole Village, make sure to stop at Santa’s House with your list in-hand. After ensuring you won’t get a sack of coal this year, snack and craft your way through the Village with stops at Peppermint Park Sweet Shoppe, Make a Keepsake Ornament, Elf Academy, Sparkle’s Face Painting, and more.

Alpine Village embraces the more outdoorsy, adventurous side of Santa’s playground with enchanting stops like the Reindeer Barn (complete with Reindeer Dance Party!), a S’more and More Alpine Fire Pit, Tannenbaum Tie Dye, and others. If your holiday list consists of toys, toys and more toys — don’t miss Toyland! They’ll have holiday games, a marionette show, and other fun sporty adventures such as Ice Fishing, North Pole Mini Golf, and the Snowman Bounce Castle. You may even get some new ideas for toys for your Christmas list.

Breakfast With Santa

Breakfast with Santa is essentially synonymous with the holidays. Who can resist a delicious buffet coupled with a visit with the Big Guy himself? The Hilton Anatole is hosting a spectacular Breakfast with Santa (and Mrs. Claus, because we all know she’s really the one who makes the rules) again this year starting on November 20 and continuing each weekend until Christmas. They’ll also have special seatings on December 22 through 24 as we gear up for the big day. This isn’t just any old breakfast. The event will have fun games, cookie decorating, a festive breakfast buffet, and, of course, the chance to make sure you’re on Santa’s good list this year.

North Pole Texas Room Experience

If you’re looking for a fun family staycation this season, check out the Hilton Anatole’s North Pole Texas Room Experience. The package gives you deluxe room accommodations so you can relax and sink into bed after your holiday adventure. Plus, you’ll get savings on the North Pole Texas tickets, complimentary access to a variety of activities within the park, late checkout, and reduced-rate parking. Tell the kids to pack their holiday pajamas and get ready for a special holiday sleepover — Santa’s coming to town!

Learn more at their website and make your holiday season magical at the Hilton Anatole.