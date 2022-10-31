After Stints in Zürich and Paris, the Monocle Pop-Up Heads to Dallas

The name Monocle might ring different bells for different people. For some, the London-based media brand may be the publisher behind killer city guides. Others may know its collaborations with Comme des Garçons or the company’s brick-and-mortar stores in New York and Tokyo. A few may actually subscribe to Monocle’s primary endeavor: a lifestyle print magazine, published 10 times a year. But no matter how you come to it, the globally-minded name carries a glossy kind of weight, and is using that influence to gather powerful business leaders from across the world for The Chiefs Summit in Dallas — marking the first time the event has ever been held in the U.S.

On November 8 and 9, the unique global summit will find its home in the Thompson Dallas hotel. Led by Monocle chairman Tyler Brûlé and editor-in-chief Andrew Tuck, the event will bring 100 international delegates and 10 speakers, including Mexico City chef Elena Reygadas, Garden & Gun CEO Rebecca Wesson–Darwin, retail visionary Sid Mashburn, Grupo Habita’s chief marketing officer Rafael Micha, Soul Cycle CEO Evelyn Webster, Shawn Todd of Todd Interests, and more.

In addition to the Chiefs Summit, Monocle will open its first-ever Dallas pop-up in the downtown hotel, from Monday, November 7 to Sunday, November 20. You’ll find Monocle publications (including those very good aforementioned travel guides) and product collaborations with brands like Porter, Comme des Garçons, and Leuchtturm1917. You’ll also be able to shop some extremely hard-to-find-IRL goods, including ceramics by Japan-based Hasami Porcelain.

On The Chiefs Conference landing page on Monocle.com, the brand answers the inevitable question: Why Dallas? “Dallas is the fastest-growing region in the US and has attracted leaders who have built successful ventures or moved their HQs there. This will be Monocle’s first conference in the US,” the website reads.

We’ll happily take the honor, and cross our fingers for a Monocle Travel Guide to Dallas in the near future.

Tickets for The Chiefs Conference are priced at $1,980 (for Monocle subscribers) and $2,128 (for non-subscribers) and include Wednesday meals and two nights at the Thompson Dallas. A Dallas locals ticket ($1,353) is also available for those who don’t require a room.