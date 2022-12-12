7 Cool Holiday Things To Do in North Texas This Weekend

The holidays are in full North Texas swing. Pick from classic Christmas film screenings, festive concerts, and more with our roundup of the best holiday events in and around Dallas this weekend.

Home Alone in Concert

Don’t miss the only weekend to see the classic 90s Christmas movie Home Alone in concert at the Meyerson Symphony Center. From Friday through Sunday, enjoy a screening of the film accompanied by a live performance of John Williams’ score. Conducted by Jayce Ogren, the show will be performed by the Dallas Symphony Chorus. Tickets are available here.

The Polyphonic Spree 19th Annual Holiday Extravaganza

On Saturday at 7 pm, local choral rock band The Polyphonic Spree will perform its annual holiday event at Majestic Theatre. Featuring holiday tunes and special guests, this family-friendly event also includes face painting, balloon animals, and photo ops. You can also opt to bring a canned good to benefit North Texas Food Bank, or new toys for Toys for Tots. Get tickets here.

Downtown Stocking Stroll

Beginning at Main Street Garden on Saturday at noon, bring the kiddos out for the 4th annual Downtown Stocking Stroll. The free event allows guests to visit local merchants for stocking stuffers and treats, as well as shop The Boho Market. There will also be a hot cocoa station, train rides, photos with Santa, carolers, a jazz trio, and more. RSVP here.

Holiday Gifting Swipe













Next

Chanukah at Klyde Warren Park

On Sunday at 5 pm, the 3rd annual menorah lighting will take place at Klyde Warren Park on the first night of Chanukah. There will be live music at the Muse Family Performance Pavilion, presented by Chabad DFW.

“The Nightmare Before Nutcracker” at Texas Theatre

Head to Oak Cliff’s Texas Theatre on Saturday and Sunday nights for a special showing of The Nightmare Before Christmas. A live ballet performance by Bishop Street Ballet, Outré Dance Project, Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico, and Preston Hollow Dance will take place before the screening. Find tickets here.

Christmas Sip & Stroll at The Star

This Thursday night at Frisco’s The Star, guests (21 and up) can purchase a ticket to participate in the District’s holiday Sip and Stroll. There will be festive sips and bites, music, gift shopping, and hot cocoa. Participating spots include Flea Style, Lucchese, Cowboys Fit, Cane Rosso, and more.

Love Is All You Need: Turtle Creek Chorale Holiday Concert

Head to First United Methodist Church Richardson on Saturday at 2:30 pm for the Turtle Creek Chorale’s holiday concert. Tickets for Monday night’s performance at Meyerson Symphony Center are already sold out so this will be your only chance to see the show. The performance will feature favorite holiday moments, new works, and selections you might not expect.