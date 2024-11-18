The Most Festive Staycations in Dallas-Fort Worth — 8 North Texas Hotels Going Big for The Holidays

From a winter village holiday pop-up bar to one of the most iconic holiday tea services in the city, this historic downtown Dallas hotel goes big during the holidays. The French Room Bar also just launched a Holiday Brunch and Dinner, infusing classic French-inspired dishes with holiday flavors. The annual Great Tree Lighting will also take place on December 6 and will feature Victorian carolers, a complimentary hot toddy, a hot cocoa bar, cookies, and an appearance by The Texas Ballet Theater Nutcracker ballerinas.

If you want to stay overnight, The Adolphus has a couple of special packages, including the Holiday Glow. When you book a stay through December 30, you will receive a Niven Morgan candle and a $100 dining credit. From November 22 through December 4, guests can book the Cozy Quarters package — 25 percent off guest rooms and suites, a $25 dining credit, and 25 percent off retail purchases.