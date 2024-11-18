The Most Festive Staycations in Dallas-Fort Worth — 8 North Texas Hotels Going Big for The Holidays
Special Packages With Santa Suites, The Nutcracker-Inspired Experiences, and MoreBY Megan Ziots // 11.18.24
Celebrate the holidays by booking the Santa Suite at Omni Dallas Hotel. (Courtesy)
Head up to the 7th-floor rooftop of The Adolphus hotel for a Winter Village Ski Lodge pop-up bar this holiday season. (Courtesy)
Holiday Tea is a beloved, over-the-top experience at The French Room in The Adolphus Hotel. (courtesy)
The Crescent Hotel, Fort Worth is a brand new must-visit in Cowtown. (Courtesy)
Hotel Drover and Mule Alley are decked out for Christmas in Fort Worth.
Hotel Swexan goes all out for the holidays in Dallas. (Courtesy)
Breakfast with Santa is one of the holiday’s most beloved traditions at Hilton Anatole.
You don’t always have to travel to another city to enjoy a festive holiday season. Especially this year, when so many Dallas and Fort Worth hotels are going big and offering special packages to spend the season “at home.” From Santa Suites to The Nutcracker-inspired experiences, these are eight North Texas hotels to book a staycation at during the holidays.
The Adolphus
From a winter village holiday pop-up bar to one of the most iconic holiday tea services in the city, this historic downtown Dallas hotel goes big during the holidays. The French Room Bar also just launched a Holiday Brunch and Dinner, infusing classic French-inspired dishes with holiday flavors. The annual Great Tree Lighting will also take place on December 6 and will feature Victorian carolers, a complimentary hot toddy, a hot cocoa bar, cookies, and an appearance by The Texas Ballet Theater Nutcracker ballerinas.
If you want to stay overnight, The Adolphus has a couple of special packages, including the Holiday Glow. When you book a stay through December 30, you will receive a Niven Morgan candle and a $100 dining credit. From November 22 through December 4, guests can book the Cozy Quarters package — 25 percent off guest rooms and suites, a $25 dining credit, and 25 percent off retail purchases.
Opened in Cowtown last fall, The Crescent Hotel, Fort Worth is offering a special Home for the Holidays package this season. If you book a stay for three nights or more, you will enjoy your third night free. Or, opt for The Nutcracker package (from December 13 to 29), which features overnight accommodations, two premium tickets to the iconic performance at Bass Hall, a ride to the show in the complimentary house car, two seasonal cocktails, and a special welcome amenity upon arrival.
To celebrate the holidays, the new hotel is also offering carriage rides and festive photos with Santa on December 7, 14, and 21. You can also have a toast at The Circle Bar with festive cocktails.
Starting November 23, Omni Dallas Hotel launches its new Ice, Lights, & City Nights experience (in partnership with Peter Pan’s Backyard). There will be an outdoor ice skating rink open through January 5, an over-the-top hot chocolate bar, Santa sightings on Fridays and Saturdays, an Elf Express train ride, Blizten’s Bar (for adult drinks), and the iconic Santa Suite.
The Santa Suite package includes luxury accommodations in the Presidential Suite, a $400 daily hotel credit, four tickets to the ice rink, an in-room milk and cookie delivery, an over-the-top sweet treat, and valet parking.
Have a happy holiday in the Fort Worth Stockyards at this Western chic hotel. Hotel Drover is offering a few holiday exclusive packages, including the Merry Stay & Savor — featuring a $50 dining credit, complimentary overnight valet, and 1 pm late checkout, and Giddy Up & Glide for complimentary tickets to the Stockyards Rodeo Rink, a welcome amenity, complimentary valet, and 1 pm late checkout.
And if you book on November 29, you’ll get to see the hotel’s Legendary Tree Lighting — an exclusive, guest-only event where they light the 30-foot Christmas tree and host Cowboy Santa.
Book a stay in the Harwood District this holiday season with Hotel Swexan’s Home for the Holidays package. For Texas and Oklahoma residents only, the hotel is offering a $100 dining credit, complimentary overnight valet parking, and 30 percent off when you book a minimum of two nights.
Now through December 31, you can also indulge in a special holiday bites menu at Isabelle’s (the hotel’s all-day cafe) which features fig tarts, apple pie, and the Grand Swexan Hot Chocolate. The hotel is also hosting a holiday tea at Léonie on Saturdays and Sundays.
Through January 19, this downtown Fort Worth hotel is offering the Magical Memories package just for the holiday season. It features 20 percent off accommodations and a $25 food and drink credit per stay.
The Omni Fort Worth will host its Holiday Tree Lighting on November 30. There will be hot chocolate and treats to celebrate. The hotel is also offering Christmas Brunch on December 25.
A family-friendly favorite, this Dallas hotel is transforming into a winter wonderland (Christmas at the Anatole) from November 29 through December 31. Highlights include a 60-foot-tall Ferris wheel, Christmas tree maze, Snowy Summit slide, Bavarian village, and après ski lodge. Returning favorites include Breakfast with Santa every weekend and the Santa Suite.
The Santa Suite package at Hilton Anatole includes holiday décor, tickets to Christmas at the Anatole for two adults and two kids, 50 percent off parking, and a family bunk bed decked out for the holidays.
Guests can book a stay at this classy downtown Dallas hotel with the Holiday Enchantment package this season. Inspired by The Nutcracker, it includes an overnight stay in a holiday-inspired room, tickets and transportation to a performance of The Nutcracker at Winspear Opera House, a $50 food and beverage credit, and a themed room amenity.