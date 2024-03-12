Restaurants / Lists

The 10 Best Afternoon Tea Services in Dallas

Taschen afternoon tea dallas

The TASCHEN Library at The Joule hotel is known for its elegant afternoon tea service. (Courtesy)

In Dallas, afternoon tea is taken seriously. Especially during the holidays, when local spots go all out in celebration. But a posh tea time — with a spot of champagne — can be enjoyed any time of year in the city. From elegant high tea classics to chill neighborhood cafés, these are the 10 best afternoon tea services in Dallas. Pinkies up!

Where to Have Afternoon Tea in Dallas

Hotel Swexan

Harwood District

2575 McKinnon Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

hotel swexan leonie (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Rooftop restaurant Leonie's at Hotel Swexan is now offering a weekend afternoon tea service with views. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

The beautiful new Harwood District hotel recently launched afternoon tea at Léonie, its 20th-floor bistro with an outdoor patio. Usually only available to hotel guests, the restaurant opens up to the public on Saturdays and Sundays for two seatings — noon and 2 pm — of tea, finger sandwiches, and sweets. For $85 per adult (and $35 for kids), tickets include complimentary valet service.

The menu features black, green, and herbal teas, as well as bubbles for an extra cost. For food, guests will receive scones, savory bites, sweets, and an optional caviar bite for an additional price.

Society Bakery

Lakewood

1926 Skillman Street
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

214-827-1411

Website

Society Bakery Afternoon Tea Dallas

Enjoy afternoon tea with delectable pastries at Society Bakery and Tea Room in Lakewood. (Courtesy)

This local bakery has been serving up stellar cookies and cakes since 2003. It recently moved to Lakewood where it is hosting an afternoon tea on select Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays between 2 pm and 4 pm. There are two options: one with champagne (Royal Tea for $80) and one without ($65 per person).

The Adolphus

Downtown

1321 Commerce Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

The French Room Dining Room

Afternoon tea is top-notch at The French Room at The Adolphus.

The French Room at The Adolphus hotel is well-known for its annual holiday tea, but did you know they offer afternoon tea year-round? For $75 per person, enjoy Tea at The Adolphus from 11 am to 3:30 pm on most days of the week and weekends. Each guest receives a two-course menu, a glass of bubbles, and a tea pairing.

Chocolate Secrets

Oak Lawn

3926 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

214-252-9801

Website

Chocolate Secrets Dallas

Chocolate Secrets is known for its chocolate, but the local shop also offers afternoon tea most days. (Courtesy)

This favorite Dallas chocolate shop also offers afternoon tea in Oak Lawn. Book a spot in the Dallas Tea Room for $75 per person every day except Sunday. 1 pm, 3 pm, and 4:30 pm are available times to enjoy an assortment of tea sandwiches, homemade scones, fresh fruit, macarons, chocolates, and more.

Hotel Crescent Court

Uptown

400 Crescent Court
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-953-4343

Website

Hotel Crescent Court afternoon tea

Opt for the afternoon tea service with endless champagne at Hotel Crescent Court this spring. (Courtesy)

This season, Hotel Crescent Court is hosting a “Springtime”-themed high tea every weekend throughout April. For $100 per adult (or $140 with champagne), guests will enjoy premium teas from Damman Frères, sandwiches, scones, and desserts. Tea is served every Saturday and Sunday at noon and 1 pm. Children can also join for $30.

Potpourri Boulangerie

Oak Cliff

317 N. Zang Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

Website

Potpourri Boulangerie Oak Cliff

Potpourri Boulangerie in Oak Cliff serves afternoon tea year-round. (Courtesy)

Located in a charming yellow house near the Bishop Arts District, this family-owned boulangerie serves afternoon tea year-round. For $75 per adult, the experience includes three pots of tea of your choice and six courses of bites.

The TASCHEN Library

Downtown

1530 Main Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Located inside of The Joule hotel, this little bookshop hosts one of the best afternoon tea services in Dallas. For $125 per person, the spring-inspired menu features savory tea fare, pastries, desserts, fine teas, and bubbly. Each guest will also receive a $30 credit towards a purchase at TASCHEN of $30 or more. Bookings are currently available for Sundays at 11 am.

DeGolyer Tea Room

East Dallas

8525 Garland Road
Dallas, TX 75218  |  Map

 

Website

Dallas Arboretum Tea Room

Head to the Dallas Arboretum for an elegant afternoon tea service. (Courtesy)

Head to the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden’s elegant tea room for afternoon tea all year-round. Through April 5, Spring Tea will take place Monday through Friday at 11 am and 2 pm for $65 per person. And starting April 8, Garden Tea will be daily for $62 per person. The experience also includes complimentary garden admission and parking.

Lavendou Bistro Provincial

North Dallas

19009 Preston Road, Suite 200
Dallas, TX 75252  |  Map

 

Website

Lavendou Dallas Tea

The French tea service at Lavendou Bistro includes finger sandwiches, tea breads, and more. (Courtesy)

If you’re looking for a more affordable option for afternoon tea service, this local French spot offers a French High Tea menu for $26 per person. It includes finger sandwiches, a mini pastry plate, tea breads, scones, and English Breakfast Tea — although you can request other teas. You can also, of course, add on a bottle of bubbly. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday.

Mirador

Downtown

1608 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Website

A modern Dallas tea service at Mirador (Courtesy of PS.Swoon)

The recently revamped restaurant atop Forty Five Ten is now offering a modern take on afternoon tea. Available on Saturdays from 11 am to 3 pm, Mirador offers a three-course, dim sum-inspired menu of bites and tea pairings for $89 per adult (includes bubbly).

