The 10 Best Afternoon Tea Services in Dallas

The beautiful new Harwood District hotel recently launched afternoon tea at Léonie, its 20th-floor bistro with an outdoor patio. Usually only available to hotel guests, the restaurant opens up to the public on Saturdays and Sundays for two seatings — noon and 2 pm — of tea, finger sandwiches, and sweets. For $85 per adult (and $35 for kids), tickets include complimentary valet service.

The menu features black, green, and herbal teas, as well as bubbles for an extra cost. For food, guests will receive scones, savory bites, sweets, and an optional caviar bite for an additional price.