Honey Homes Launches in Dallas – Making Homeownership Easier By Tackling All Your Upkeep & Maintenance Needs

Having a dedicated handyperson ensures trust, safety, and efficiency as the handyperson learns the intricacies of the house and family.

There’s something so appealing about buying your own home. There’s the freedom to truly make the space your own, plant roots, and let your family and friends flourish in a space that will be the backdrop for decades of memories. Of course, there’s also the universal groan whenever someone mentions the maintenance, the upkeep, and the never-ending “honey do” list that accompanies homeownership.

However, there’s good news for Dallasites. Honey Homes has officially launched in the Dallas metroplex and is here to help relieve the hassle of homeownership so you can focus on living comfortably and joyfully, not keeping up with “to-dos.”

For many homeowners, small projects, improvements, and maintenance can quickly spiral into a perpetual list. Finding trades workers to work on small jobs is difficult, and when unexpected issues arise, it’s a last-minute scramble with no guarantee of a quality result. And, the surcharges that accompany each appointment booked through a third-party marketplace can rapidly make every project an expensive proposition. That’s where Honey Homes steps in.

Complete, All-In-One Membership

Now servicing a rapidly growing number of Dallas area communities (including University Park, Highland Park, Preston Hollow, Lakewood, Bluffview, Lake Highlands, and North Dallas), Honey Homes is a membership service that provides complete home upkeep and maintenance.

For a flat fee starting at $167 per month, members are matched with a dedicated handyperson who visits their home at least monthly to tackle the top two to three items on their to-do list. Having one dedicated handyman allows members to build a trusted relationship, and handypeople to learn the unique needs of their homes. The familiarity this provides is unmatched in the home service industry.

Have a more complicated task? Not to fret. If the task requires a licensed specialist, Honey Homes facilitates introductions with its vetted third-party network to ensure every task is completed successfully.

Honey Homes’ Convenient App

And, of course, it can all be done via your phone through Honey Homes’ mobile app, which acts as a concierge hub for members. Through the app, homeowners can manage all of their home needs, chat with and receive guidance from an expert team, and schedule appointments with just a few taps.

“It used to be really difficult to find and schedule experts who could work on our home needs during convenient times,” says Amanda Smith, Park Cities resident and Honey Homes member.

“What I love about Honey Homes is I can easily schedule regular visits with my handyperson right through their mobile app and have confidence that no job is too big or small. From installing light bulbs to fixing the siding of our house, we’re finally tackling projects that have been on our list for years!”

Support Local Trades Workers

Honey Homes isn’t just a sweet deal for homeowners but also a meaningful job opportunity for trades workers (such as handymen and handywomen). These workers often face uncertainty underscored by variable hours, long distances driving between jobs, and no assurance of future work.

However, at Honey Homes, it’s different. Every Honey Homes handyperson is a full-time employee and receives comprehensive health benefits, parental leave, paid time off, and professional growth opportunities. The company recognizes the importance of handypeople to delivering a consistently delightful experience and is committed to eliminating the traditional pain points they face. So, you can feel good about supporting these local trades workers while getting your home in tip-top shape.

Homeownership never looked sweeter.